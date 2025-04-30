This World Password Day NordPass is offering a 20% discount on its Business plan

NordPass, one of the best password managers around, decided to treat us with a hefty discount this World Password Day.

Observed on May 1, 2025, World Password Day was created to highlight the importance of having a strong, unique password. Today’s businesses manage hundreds of online accounts, and compromising just one could spell disaster.

In fact, data for 2023 showed that passwords were among the leading causes of cyberattacks in the business world. A third (35%) of UK businesses reported that at the time, their most recent breach was due to stolen credentials, and 50% of initial access incidents in the first half of 2023 were attributed to stolen passwords.

Save 20% Get 20% off NordPass Business with PASSDAY20 Save 20% on your Nordpass Business subscription with the new promo code PASSDAY20 and expect to pay $3.59 per month for a 2-year subscription. Simply enter the code at checkout and enjoy state-of-the-art password protection at a discounted price. The code can be redeemed between April 28 and June 2, 2025. Whether you’re a small business owner, a freelancer, or an entrepreneur, this deal is the perfect way to mark World Password Day 2025.

Why NordPass?

In our NordPass review, we have given it 4.5 stars, meaning it can be considered one of the best password managers around. We have described it as a well-balanced password manager that combines good features with a keen price.

Regardless of the size and industry of your business, with NordPass, you can securely manage and share passwords across teams, reducing the risk of data breaches.

With end-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and role-based access controls, you can make sure only authorized users can access sensitive information, and with features like auto-fill, password health reports, or secure team sharing, NordPass will help you streamline daily operations while keeping a tight security posture.

NordPass is easy to deploy and integrates with tools such as Azure AD and Google Workspace. There is a 14-day free trial, so even if you end up preferring an alternative, you won’t be at a loss.