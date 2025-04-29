RoboForm is celebrating World Password day by offering a 60% discount on its premium plan

World Password Day is upon us, and there’s no better time to rethink protecting your digital assets. The average person maintains anywhere between 70 and 200 online accounts, and with many people reusing the same weak passwords across services, it’s no wonder that data breaches and hacks are on the rise.

Luckily for you, RoboForm is also celebrating smarter security with a limited-time discount that you definitely wouldn’t want to miss.

RoboForm is a trusted password manager that helps securely store and autofill all of your credentials across devices.

Now, for a limited time, TechRadar Pro readers can get a 60% discount on the Premium plan.

Get 60% off RoboForm Premium Plan New RoboForm customers can now take advantage of this amazing deal and grab the Premium Plan for 60% off. This deal offers unlimited password storage, one-click login and autofill, password sharing, two-factor authentication (2FA), cloud backup, and emergency access for trusted contacts.

What's so good about RoboForm?

RoboForm is an impressive and powerful tool. In our in-depth RoboForm review, we’ve given it a 90% rating, highlighting good business-specific features and great mobile apps. Among its standout features are AES-256 encryption (one of the best algorithms around), on-device encryption, and ease of use.

RoboForm allows for an unlimited number of accounts, which also makes it a great option for a password manager for families.

Finally, RoboForm also comes with a password generator that can build passwords up to 512 characters long, and just in case you need it, you can easily share your credentials with trusted contacts directly through the manager.