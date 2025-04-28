World Password Day is just around the corner and Keeper is offering 50% off on all its plans

There is no better time to treat yourself to a brand new password manager than on World Password Day. Marked annually, this day raises awareness of the importance of having a strong, unique password for every online service you’re using.

This year, coinciding with World Password Day, Keeper is offering TechRadar Pro readers a discounted price on all its plans. Readers who decide to head over to Keeper’s website right now and make a purchase can grab different Keeper Password Manager plans for half the usual price.

That means Keeper Personal will cost $1.67 a month, Keeper Family $3.54 a month, and Keeper Business just $7 a month.

Keeper is an industry-leading password manager known for its security suites and a strict zero-knowledge policy.

Save 50% Keeper Personal Plan: was $3.33 now $1.67 at Keeper Keeper’s Personal Plan can be grabbed for a mere $1.67/month during the first year of use (for new customers). The Personal Plan provides everything an individual user might need from a password manager, including support for unlimited devices.

Save 50% Keeper Family plan: was $7.08 now $3.54 at Keeper The Family Plan, available for $3.54 a month for the first 12 months after the purchase (for new customers as well), covers up to five users at the same time, making it a perfect solution for families looking for robust, shared password security.

Save 50% Keeper Business Starter Plan: was $10 now $7 at Keeper For those looking to get extra password manager features, there is the Business Starter Plan, now available for $7 a month for the first year. Available for a minimum of five users, it adds shared team folders, user activity reporting, and a free family plan for every team member.

What's in it for me?

Keeper is an advanced all-around password manager in the industry. As we discussed in our Keeper review, it offers excellent security features, including a strict zero-knowledge policy that regularly undergoes SOC 2 and ISO 27001 auditing.

Other features include a password generator, identity management, and access to shared passwords. For families looking for password managers, Keeper members can share files securely with each other and get 10GB of cloud storage.

How to claim this offer?

To claim this time-limited offer, head over to Keeper’s offer page, select Personal or Family plan, per your preferences, and create your account. After that, all you need to do is download and install the Keeper app and the browser extension, and that’s it - you are now ready to safeguard your online accounts across the plains of the internet.