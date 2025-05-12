Looking for more cloud storage? pCloud is offering its Family Lifetime Plan for 65% off plus free pCloud Encryption

pCloud, one of the best cloud storage services around, just announced a discount offer you don’t want to miss. Between May 12 and May 23, 2025, you can get up to 65% off for all Family Lifetime Plans, and to make things even better, pCloud decided to throw in a little something extra for all those who decide on a purchase— pCloud Encryption is applied to all members of the Family Lifetime Plan.

Not having a cloud storage subscription feels unimaginable these days. However, most services charge a monthly subscription fee, and with storage needs growing daily (those 4k 60 FPS videos of your kids need to be stored somewhere), costs can quickly add up.

While other cloud services seek to lock you into recurring payments for life, pCloud lets you pay once and enjoy secure access to your files from anywhere and any device.

Save 65% Get up to 65% off Family lifetime cloud storage plus free pCloud encryption From May 12 to May 23, 2025, pCloud is offering its biggest discount on lifetime cloud storage. Here’s what’s being offered: Family Lifetime Plan with 2TB + pCloud Lifetime Encryption - $399 (-64%) Family Lifetime Plan with 5TB + pCloud Lifetime Encryption - $599 (-65%) Family Lifetime Plan with 10TB + pCloud Lifetime Encryption - $1049 (-58%)

Why go for pCloud?

The Swiss-based company has more than 20 million users and two data centers - one in the US and one in Luxembourg. Aside from the simple upfront cost, pCloud offers strict Swiss privacy laws, smooth multi-device access, and secure file sharing.

With a Family Lifetime Plan, each user gets their own space for up to five members. Users can easily select and manage how much storage each family member gets.

As we discussed in our pCloud review, other notable features include compatibility with key platforms (macOS, Windows, Linux), a dedicated desktop app, a virtual disk that simplifies data management, and mobile applications with an automatic upload function.

Also, with automatic backups, accessibility, and instant synchronisation, you’ll never have to worry about losing files or clogging up your devices with images or large PDFs ever again.

Finally, users can enjoy unbeatable protection for sensitive data through pCloud Encryption. The unique client-side encryption ensures that files remain hidden from unauthorized access and allows users to easily safeguard all confidential files.

All of the data is securely encrypted on the device, and with pCloud adhering to a strict zero-knowledge confidentiality policy, encryption keys remain solely in the hands of the users.