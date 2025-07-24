Amazon Prime Day might be long gone, but that doesn't mean deals for handhelds are over – the Lenovo Legion Go S is now at the same price as the Steam Deck

I know Amazon Prime Day is long gone now, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. You may have missed some of the best deals, but I've found one that would make you think Prime Day was still up and running.

The Lenovo Legion Go S is now available for just £349 (previously £415.78) at Amazon in the UK, thanks to a generous 16% discount. It's at the same price as Valve's Steam Deck 256GB LCD configuration, but has a bigger and better 8-inch 1920x1200 screen, and better performance with its AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor.

Having used both the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally, as well as the MSI Claw 8 AI+, I can say that the advantage of an 8-inch handheld significantly improves the experience over a 7-inch handheld. Playing competitive shooters and games where spotting foes is vital, it's a game-changer.

It appears as though the retail price of the Lenovo Legion Go S is what left reviewers unimpressed with the Ryzen Z2 Go processor, considering its close proximity to the Asus ROG Ally's price (which offers much better performance). However, now that it's at the same price as the Steam Deck, it's a no-brainer choice.



Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Lenovo Legion Go S deals in your region!

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go S deal in the UK

Save 16% Lenovo Legion Go S: was £415.78 now £349 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go S at £349 is possibly the best deal you could get for a handheld gaming PC right now. At that sale price, it's a better option than the Steam Deck, thanks to its 8-inch 1920x1200 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and AMD's Ryzen Z2 Go processor. It's not going to get you performance like the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model, but it's a step up from Valve's popular handheld.

While I'm personally waiting for the Lenovo Legion Go S Z1 Extreme (since it's still not available in the UK), at £349, you honestly can't go wrong with the Ryzen Z2 Go model. Of course, that's if you're out for a device that has a little more juice for performance than the Steam Deck – what I'm saying is don't expect top-tier performance, but at such a low price, it'd be a hard option to turn down if I didn't have a handheld already.

Lenovo has its Legion Go 2 in the pipeline using the new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, and possibly Z1 Extreme configurations, but I'm expecting those prices to be the direct opposite of affordable. So, why not take your chance at this while you still can?