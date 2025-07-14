This year's Prime Day may be behind us, but there are still deals aplenty at Amazon – including several of the best offers that were available in last week's sale. Of course, there isn't quite the same number as we saw during Prime Day, but I've managed to find 14 deals on appliances, laptops, smartwatches and more that I'd recommend buying from today's sale at Amazon UK.

Let's start with this Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59.99 (was £84.99), which stands out to me because it's actually a whole £1 cheaper than the price I saw during Prime Day. It's a steal for a slick and capable fitness tracker from the manufacturer, and a great buy if you want a straightforward and affordable wearable to monitor key health features, track your sleep and exercise, and show notifications from your phone on your wrist.

Other deals I like the look of include the excellent Google Pixel 9 Pro for £679 (was £999), this great value Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer for £99 (was £179) and a flexible Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet for £239.20 (was £369.99).

These are all likely some of the best offers we'll see for a few months now until we get closer to Black Friday in November. Of course, we'll be on hand to pick out all the best deals from the end-of-year sales season as soon as it gets underway.

Today's 14 best deals at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry. It's a decent-sized 8.3L model that's almost at the same price as smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and down to within £5 of the lowest price I've seen all year.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £679 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for a clear and vibrant image. I should also mention that it takes amazing photos thanks to its three lenses: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful Android phone that does everything very well – and it's a bargain with this huge discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £160.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, charger pouch and travel case included for free.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (24 Pack): was £19.99 now £14.99 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from the big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was £179 now £139 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB One of the best cheap laptops available now at Amazon is this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life and a good amount of storage to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was £449 now £269 at Amazon The Sonos Ace delivers powerful, clear, and cinematic sound with excellent Dolby Atmos support, making them fantastic for watching movies without disturbing the whole house. You get wired or wireless hi-res audio and excellent connectivity options with Sonos soundbars to make it easy to switch between your TV and headphones audio. While not the best for music, they're still a solid choice, with up to 30 hours of battery life and a comfortable fit. All of this is now available for a record-low price at Amazon.

Roborock Q5 Pro Plus: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon This is probably my favorite robot vacuum deal in this year's Black Friday sales – it's pricey enough to be have lots of useful features, but not overly expensive, and it's also a majorly good discount, with $370 off. The big difference over the model above is that it can mop as well as vacuum. This one has the same 5,500Pa of suction and dual rubber rollers you'll find on the Q5 Max Plus. The app offers 3D mapping and the option to set no-go zones, and the dock dustbin is nice and large.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The dedicated fitness tracker has dropped to its cheapest price for Amazon Prime Day. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369.99 now £239.20 at Amazon Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch ChromeOS laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage so it should offer strong everyday performance and enough storage for your essential files and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: was £649 now £499 at Amazon The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus are its great-looking 10.9-inch display, the 13MP wide rear camera, the 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and there’s a S Pen stylus included for when you need to be more precise with your actions. Its glare-reducing Vision Booster technology means you can use it in any lighting situation, too. All of this is now available for a new record-low price.

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £49.99 at Amazon I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's even cheaper than it was on Black Friday last year makes this an even sweeter deal.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo: was £579 now £499 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro, although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance. This bundle also includes two batteries, a remote controller and a shoulder bag, all for £259. It'll be hard to find a better drone deal this year for beginners.