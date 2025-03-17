Sony has unveiled some goodies to celebrate God of War’s 20th anniversary, but it's not the remaster I was hoping for

God of War 20th Anniversary Graphic.
(Image credit: Sony)
  • The 20th anniversary of the God of War series takes place on March 22
  • It will be celebrated by an update for God of War Ragnarok, new merch, and more
  • No new game or remaster has been announced yet

PlayStation has unveiled its plans for the 20th anniversary of the God of War series, which takes place on March 22, but the rumored remaster is nowhere to be seen.

As outlined by a recent PlayStation Blog post, the event will be commemorated with a new update for God of War Ragnarok. This will release on March 20 for both PlayStation 5 and PC and adds the 'Dark Odyssey Collection' of cosmetic items.

These will be available from any Lost Items chest in the base game or automatically while in Valhalla. The skins are inspired by the black and gold appearance unlocked when you beat God of War 2 on God Mode difficulty.

The full list of new items is as follows:

  • Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos
    • Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance
    • Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)
  • Dark Odyssey Companion Armor
    • Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus
    • Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya
  • Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments
    • Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob [Attachment]
    • Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles [Attachment]
    • Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind [Attachment]
  • Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rond
    • Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield [Appearance]
    • Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield [Appearance]
    • Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield [Appearance]
    • Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield [Appearance]
    • Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield [Appearance]
    • Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield [Appearance]
    • Dark Odyssey Rond

The update will introduce the ability to edit the appearance of your weapon attachments and shield rond too, which is a nice touch.

Elsewhere, a comprehensive fan kit is being released for all platforms. Right now, this means you can download a series of free social media assets (such as banners and icons) in addition to some desktop and mobile wallpapers. On March 20, these will be joined by anniversary themed items in the Steam Points Shop and a free PlayStation Network Avatar for all PlayStation users.

There is a limited time collaboration with Gallery Nucleus in Los Angeles, California too, which lets fans explore a collection of artwork inspired by the God of War series plus concept art and memorabilia. It is open now and will run until March 23.

Pre-orders are now open for a new God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective book - a two-volume set filled with developer interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the games. On March 18, pre-orders will also go up for a series of special anniversary art prints.

An adorable Jormungandr by merch company Fangamer has been also unveiled, measuring a whopping 67in / 170cm, with pre-orders set to begin on March 19.

For vinyl collectors, Sony has partnered with Laced Records to create a 13-disc limited edition vinyl set spanning the entire God of War series. Furthermore, double LP sets featuring music from the first three games in the series will be up for grabs.

The blog post also confirmed that a collection of God of War t-shirts will be sold by Insert Coin, with pre-orders opening on March 21.

Finally, if you're new to the series then now might be a great time to experience as God of War Ragnarok has been added to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalog at no extra cost. For PC users, both God of War and God of War Ragnarok will be on sale until March 20th.

