Loads of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout January and the start of February

This includes Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Resident Evil Village , and MySims: Cozy Bundle

Subscribers will also be able to play Death Stranding Director’s Cut and more

Xbox has announced the next raft of titles coming to the Game Pass subscription service, and it includes some excellent experiences that I can personally recommend.

For me, the big highlight this month is easily the arrival of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on January 29. This third-person shooter was comfortably one of my favorite releases of 2024, offering some good old-fashioned action that doesn't suffer from any of the bloat of most modern games.

You play as one of the fearsome Space Marines from the dark Warhammer 40,000 universe, mowing down enemies with powerful ranged and melee weapons. It's immensely satisfying, and there are loads of different modes to try, including a beefy single-player story, a distinct co-op campaign, and even some PvP multiplayer.

I'd also check out MySims: Cozy Bundle, a two-pack containing the old The Sims spinoffs MySims and MySims Kingdom. Both are lovely little experiences that are more akin to something like Animal Crossing than your usual Sims game - so a perfect fit if you want some relaxing titles to dip into for a few hours after work.

It's arriving on January 29, but if you don't want to wait that long for something to play, then Resident Evil Village is well worth a look with the next instalment, Resident Evil Requiem, set to release next month.

It's a survival horror game, of course, so not one if you're not a fan of scares - but still a highly enjoyable experience with some superb set piece moments. It's playable right now!

This is just a small fraction of the games coming to Game Pass soon. You can browse the full list below and see which Game Pass Tier you need to access them, below.

January 20:

Resident Evil Village, – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

MIO: Memories in Orbit – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

January 21:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

RoadCraft – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

January 26:

The Talos Principle 2 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

January 28:

Anno: Mutationem – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Drop Duchy – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

January 29:

MySims: Cozy Bundle – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

February 2:

Indika – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

