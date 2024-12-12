Mike Flanagan has written a Clayface movie and I can't wait to see his take on an underrated Batman villain
First we had The Penguin, now it's Clayface's turn
- Mike Flanagan has written a script for a DC movie about Clayface, and a director has not yet been named
- Filming on the project is expected to begin in early 2025
- Flanagan revealed he is keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a "horror/thriller/tragedy"
Following the monumental success of one of the best Max shows The Penguin, there's news that a standalone Clayface movie is in the works, with a screenplay written by one of the most exciting filmmakers out there, Mike Flanagan. Filming on the movie is expected to commence in early 2025, according to reports by Variety.
As someone who loves the darker side of DC, I am very keen to see Flanagan's take on Clayface. He's already terrified me with his Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep as well as some of the best Netflix shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.
Flanagan has really made a name for himself in the horror genre, but as he's busy doing a Carrie TV series for Prime Video, he won't be in the director's chair for this one. So it'll be interesting to see who takes the reins for the recently greenlit DC project.
What do we know about the Clayface movie?
At the time of writing, we don't have much to go off just yet. But Flanagan has teased that he was keen to make it a "horror/thriller/tragedy", so it seems he's keen to keep up his reputation as a writer with a keen eye for the macabre.
The Batman and The Penguin creator Matt Reeves will be producing the movie, and that's about all we know right now. Casting remains a mystery too so we'll need to wait and see who takes on the role of this iconic and underrated Batman villain.
The shapeshifting Clayface has previously been played by Ron Perlman in Batman: The Animated Series and by Brian McManamon in the TV series Gotham, but this movie will mark the first time he's really taken center stage and I'm keen to see who the role is given to next.
You might also like
- The best superhero movies: 28 great comic book films to watch in December 2024
- The Batman Part II: release date, confirmed cast, and more news and rumors about the DC movie
- Sky customers to get more HBO shows for free when Max eventually launches in the UK, thanks to new deal
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.