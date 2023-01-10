How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: professional and business monitors

Audio player loading…

How we test: professional and business monitors

TechRadar Pro is dedicated to providing accurate and unbiased reviews of professional and business monitors for our readers. Our team of experienced reviewers uses a thorough and objective approach when testing to ensure that our reviews are comprehensive and accurate.

When evaluating monitors, we consider key features such as display quality, connectivity, additional features and ergonomics. We source and test a range of monitors from various manufacturers and retailers, using various methods to assess their performance. This includes setting up the monitors in our office and using them for everyday tasks, as well as evaluating display quality, connectivity, and functionality for professional and business-specific tasks.

Once we have completed our testing, we compile our notes and observations into comprehensive reviews. This review includes a detailed breakdown of the monitor's key features and our overall assessment of its performance, as well as a pros and cons list to help readers easily understand the strengths and weaknesses of the monitor.

Our goal is to provide our readers with the information they need to decide which professional or business monitor is right for them. We strive to be thorough, objective, and fair in our reviews, and we hope our efforts help our readers find the perfect monitor for their needs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Weight (in %) Design 30% Picture Quality 25% Input 20% Features 15% Price 10%

What we look for

Display quality

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a professional or business monitor is the quality of the display. This includes factors such as resolution, color accuracy, contrast ratio, and overall image clarity. We test each monitor's display to ensure that it meets our high standards for professional use.

Connectivity

Another important consideration when choosing a professional or business monitor is its connectivity options. We evaluate each monitor's available inputs and outputs, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and more, to ensure that it can easily connect to a variety of devices. We also consider the monitor's ability to support multiple displays, as many professionals use multiple monitors for increased productivity.

Additional features

As well as display quality and connectivity, we also consider any additional features that a professional or business monitor may offer. This could include extras like built-in speakers, integrated webcams, or advanced display settings. We evaluate these features to determine their usefulness and effectiveness in a professional setting.

Ergonomics

Given that many professionals will be using their monitors for extended periods of time, we also consider the ergonomics of each model. This includes the monitor's adjustability in terms of height, tilt, and swivel, as well as its overall comfort and ease of use.