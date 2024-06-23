How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 online from anywhere, Max free trial

That's what you get for hiring a rat-catcher and an ex-butcher to do the royal family's bidding. Daemon may not have seen any issue with assassinating six-year-old Jaehaerys, son and heir to King Aegon, in place of Aemond, but it's weakened the cause of Rhaenyra and the Black Council, and unified their opponents. House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 airs on HBO and Max (7-day free trial) on Sunday, June 23. The series is shown on Crave in Canada, Sky in the UK, and Binge and Foxtel in Australia.

Having been uncharacteristically humane in the season-opener, King Aegon's heart is now steeled for all-out-war. And regardless of how Rhaenyra felt about Daemon's secret scheme, she knows that if her forces don't mobilise now, they'll be obliterated.

The contrast between Helaena's agony and Alicent and Criston's ecstasy hints at potential discontent in the Green ranks, as does the inaction of the maid that saw Blood and Cheese sneaking around the Red Keep.

The Lord Commander of the Kingsguard has some making up to do, and he has his eyes set on Harrenhal as a strategic stronghold. Aemond, meanwhile, believes that armies could be as effective as dragons in the war, but it's Rhaenyra that looks set to benefit from Jacaerys' relationship with Cregan Stark.

Read on as we explain how to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 online from anywhere.

Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 in the US

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 airs on HBO and streaming service Max at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, June 23. You can also get a Max 7-day FREE trial until June 23. We don't see Max offer many free trials so don't miss out! After the free trial, Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $15.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, on Monday, June 24 at 2am BST. Fortunately, the episode will be shown again at 9pm on Monday evening. It will be available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, NOW.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 in Canada

You can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 exclusively on Crave in Canada at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, June 23. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 for free in Australia