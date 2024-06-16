How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 online from anywhere, Max free trial

"When the desire to kill and burn takes hold and reason is forgotten, we will not even remember what began the war in the first place," Rhaenys (Eve Best) prophecizes in House of the Dragon season 2 and so it proves, with both Green and Black Councils hailing their leader as the one true monarch, and war now afoot. House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on HBO and Max (7-day free trial) on Sunday, June 16. The series is shown on Crave in Canada, Sky in the UK, and Binge and Foxtel in Australia.

If Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) could see that the realm would struggle to accept a queen – even though Viserys named Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) his sole heir to the Iron Throne – she surely knew that Aegon's ascension (Tom Glynn-Carney) would be met with resistance.

Having kept her temper for the duration of the Game of Thrones prequel's debut season, the cruel death of Lucerys has pushed Rhaenyra past her limit. Plan A, Plan B and Plan C has become to take the Iron Throne by any means necessary, which means it's time to let Daemon (Matt Smith) run riot.

He and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) are fated to meet each other either on the battlefield or in the skies above it, but before that moment arrives, it's time to test the strength of their respective armies and dragons.

Based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel Fire and Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, read on as we explain how to watch House of the Dragon season 2 online from anywhere.

Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the US

House of the Dragon season 2 airs on HBO at 9pm ET/PT each Sunday, starting June 16. Eight episodes will be released weekly, with the series finale set for August 4. Streamers can watch House of the Dragon season 2 on Max . You can get a Max 7-day FREE trial until June 23, 2024. We don't see Max offer many free trials so don't miss out! As above, new episodes are available to stream at 9pm ET each Sunday. After the free trial, Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $15.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch House of the Dragon season 2 at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, beginning Monday, June 17 at 2am BST. Fortunately, episodes are shown again at 9pm on Monday evenings. It will be available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, NOW.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 in Canada

You can watch House of the Dragon season 2 exclusively on Crave in Canada at 9pm ET/PT each Sunday, starting June 16. The season finale is set for August 4. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 for free in Australia