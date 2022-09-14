How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5: stream online from anywhere

For a story that started out as a work of dystopian fiction, The Handmaid's Tale is growing ever more grimly pertinent, so it's with a deeper sense of intrigue that we wait to see what becomes of Gilead and June after the bloody events of the last run. Is revolution still in the air? Read on as we explain how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from anywhere.

*Warning – potential Handmaid's Tale spoilers ahead*

After Gilead's founding father, Commander Fred Waterford, got what was coming to him, a brand new life is finally possible for June across the border.

However, escaping Gilead and disposing of one of its leaders, no matter how high-ranking, doesn't change the fact that the sinister forces that propelled Waterford to power in the first place are still very much at large throughout the Republic, especially within its corridors of power.

A handmaid killing her commander is an act that won't go without serious retribution, but rather than lay low, June has other thoughts on her mind. Freedom isn't quite what she'd imagined it would be, and taking on Gilead from a distance isn't the same as being part of the resistance back home.

But a vengeful Serena is going to be a force to be reckoned with, and here's how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) SBS is the place to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 in Australia, and best of all, you can watch it for FREE. New episodes air at 8.30pm AEST every Thursday, starting with a double-header on September 15. You can also stream episodes as they air live or catch up later on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS stream - just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and tune in as if you were back at home.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is released, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 online from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

(opens in new tab)

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 for FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, you can watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 exclusively on Hulu. New episodes are released every Wednesday, starting with a double-header on September 14. They'll be ready to stream from around 3.01am ET. Hulu price (opens in new tab) options start from just $6.99 a month, but new subscribers can take advantage of a 1-month Hulu free trial (opens in new tab). To get the best value, though, you can also bag Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ together for just $13.99 per month with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans in Canada can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on CTV Drama (opens in new tab), which is airing new episodes at 9pm ET/PT every Wednesday, starting September 14. And if you miss an episode, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab) – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Alternatively, you can also stream The Handmaid's Tale season 5 on Crave. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice multiple streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as House of the Dragon and The Time Traveler's Wife. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 in the UK?

(opens in new tab) At the time of writing there's no word on when The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will air in the UK. However, as the previous season was a couple of months behind the US, we reckon it'll arrive in mid-November. When it does land in the UK, it's likely to come to Channel 4, which means it'll be free to stream on-demand on the channel's All 4 service (opens in new tab) - just make sure you have a valid TV license. If you're looking to catch up on seasons 1-4, the only place you'll find them in the UK is Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

