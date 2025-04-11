How to watch Doctor Who season 2 free online from anywhere
The Doctor's new companion Belinda Chandra is having the mother of all identity crises
Whovians, the Doctor and the Nurse will see you now. Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor has a reluctant new companion in tow for his second run (the 15th season since the revival and the 41st overall), though eagle-eyed viewers might just recognize Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu).
You can watch Doctor Who season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Premiere: Sat, Apr 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST
Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK)
International stream: Disney Plus
That's because Sethu also portrayed Mundy Flynn in "Boom", the third episode of the previous season. With Belinda being whisked off to another planet by robots who proclaim her as their queen, something funny's going on.
Even The Doctor, in his infinite wisdom, can't return her to Earth in the here and now, and so begins an era-hopping quest with stops at the 51st century, where who else but Rylan Clark hosts the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest; 1950s Miami, where fun-loving cartoon character Mr Ring-a-Ding (Alan Cumming) steps through the fourth wall with terrible consequences; and... is that 2007 London?
The TARDIS being the TARDIS, there'll also be plenty of room for Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) over the course of the new season – which is just as well, seeing as we'd just been about to discover the identity of her dad...
Read on as we explain how to watch Doctor Who season 2 from anywhere.
Can I watch Doctor Who season 2 for free?
Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Doctor Who season 2 for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
Away from home during the new season? Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Doctor Who on your usual streaming service from abroad.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Doctor Who but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch Doctor Who season 2 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Doctor Who season 2 for FREE
You can watch Doctor Who season 2 for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV Licence.
Episodes will land on iPlayer at 8am BST each Saturday, starting April 12. They'll also air on BBC One each Saturday evening.
Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Doctor Who for free from anywhere.
How to watch Doctor Who season 2 online around the world
How to watch Doctor Who season 2 in the US, Australia, Canada and beyond
International viewers can stream Doctor Who season 2 on Disney Plus.
Episodes will hit the streamer at 12am PT / 3am ET / 5pm AEST each Saturday, starting April 12, which is the exact same time they'll come out in the UK too.
In the US, Disney Plus costs from $9.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$8.99 while for Aussies it's AU$13.99. For more information on pricing around the world, including the brilliant bundle deals on offer, check out our Disney Plus price guide.
Brit abroad? Anyone traveling overseas who wants their usual iPlayer service instead of paying for Disney Plus can do so by using a VPN.
Doctor Who season 2 cast
- Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor
- Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra
- Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday
- Rylan Clark as himself
- Alan Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding
- Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood
- Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart
- Caoilfhionn Dunne
- Christopher Chung as Cassio
- Evelyn Miller
- Ariyon Bakare
- Julie Dray
- Jonah Hauer-King
- Rose Ayling-Ellis
- Freddie Fox
- Kadiff Kirwan
