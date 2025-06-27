Have you ever spent time looking for perfectly ripe fruit or vegetables in the grocery store, only to take your produce home and be disappointed when you finally cut it open?

Well, ChatGPT might be the tool you've been waiting for all your life, and one Reddit user has showcased just how good AI can be at helping you pick out the ripest avocado, the perfect bananas, or even the sweetest watermelon.

I hate unripe fruit and veg so much that I often get choice paralysis when selecting from a crate. So much so that I'll often skip purchasing mangoes, avocados, and other fruit.

I had never thought about using AI as a way to analyze produce, but u/bigticket99 used ChatGPT to find the perfect watermelon, and they shared the impressive results.

AI vs instinct

In the Reddit post titled, "ChatGPT helped me pick out the perfect watermelon", the author posted an image of a crate of watermelon and asked AI to tell them which one to pick.

ChatGPT responded by saying the best pick is the "watermelon in the bottom right corner" and followed it up with information on why that particular fruit was going to be the best to eat.

From the cross-section, it looks like ChatGPT nailed it, picking a perfectly ripe watermelon that's ready to eat.

While the comments to the Reddit thread are all fairly positive towards using ChatGPT's analysis to select ripe and ready fruit and veg, one user flagged an issue with the post in general.

u/No-Examination-5833 said, "From a science angle, you should have asked for the worst as well… and then showed the results," and that's absolutely right, without seeing the other watermelons, it could be that ChatGPT just got lucky.

Even then, I fancy AI's analysis more than my own judgement when it comes to fruit and veg, and I'll be sure to test this out next time I'm at the grocery store. Maybe AI is about to transform my diet by adding in tasty fruit and veg, although I'm not sure if anything can shake this 30-year-old's disdain for greens.