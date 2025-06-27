With Amazon Prime Day almost here, more retailers are ramping up for one of the year's biggest sales periods. That includes Best Buy, which has dozens of excellent early deals live this weekend as a warmup to its 4th of July sales event. I've taken a good look through the current batch of offers and picked out the X best deals I recommend buying now.

• Shop the full Best Buy weekend sale

The main highlight, as is always the case during this time of the year, is the Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale, which includes massive savings of up to 50% off major appliances. Whether it's a single item or a complete kitchen overall, it's a fantastic time to buy as the discounts are so high and unlikely to be matched again until Labor Day.

If you're not looking to splash quite so much cash, there are lots of great little bargains available across TVs, headphones, cameras, laptops, and more.

My top picks include the hugely discounted GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini for $139.99 (was $249.99), the powerful and flexible HP OmniBook X Flip for $529.99 (was $949.99), and this great value Blink Outdoor 4 Camera for $39.99 (was $79.99).

Check out all of the early 4th of July offers at Best Buy below and stay tuned for the start of the full sale next week, when there will be even more deals to sift through. I'll be sure to come back with even more tech recommendations from me and the full TechRadar team.

Today's 23 top deals at Best Buy

Blink Outdoor 4: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the latest Blink Outdoor 4 security camera on sale for $39.99, and it's one of my top picks from this weekend's sale ahead of July 4. That's a whopping discount and comes close to what we saw it for on the last Prime Day. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices.

Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

Best Buy has already taken up to 50% off major appliances ahead of this year's 4th of July sales, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles and free installation with select products. As with Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Ring Indoor Cam: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has this excellent value home security starter bundle featuring the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell and the Ring Indoor Cam for $99.99. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone or computer.

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $949.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a huge $420 saving on this powerful and versatile HP OmniBook X Flip right now at Best Buy. It offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor, a massive 16GB of RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, most demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 14-inch touchscreen tablet when the need arises, too.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The GoPro Hero 11 Black has been an action camera mainstay over the years and now the Mini version is back to a record-low price. This may be an older model now, but it still holds up against many of the latest and greatest action cameras – and is excellent value for money. It boasts solid battery life and good sensors for vertical videos that make it a smart pick for social media. However, be aware that audio quality still isn't great and it isn't the best in low light settings. Still, it flew off the shelves at this price last time, so expect it to be a popular pick here too.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at everything you throw at it – and now this 65-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The V8 is surprisingly one of its most affordable in Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners and was one of the things we praised it for in our four-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender this Memorial Day.

EA College Football 25: was $29.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy What do I think about this deal on EA College Football 25? It's good! I'm sorry for that. In any case, with the new season getting nearer and the 2026 version coming soon, now's a good time to pick up last year's football sim from EA on PS5 or Xbox. It was a long wait for a new College Football, so definitely one to get now if you want to set off on the Road to Glory once again at a super-cheap price. The Xbox version is even less at $4.99.

Insignia F20 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $89.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best pair of earbuds you can buy as a Samsung smartphone owner - and they're now at a record-low price. These AirPod lookalikes deliver "fantastic sound" and "thorough Active Noise Cancellation", befitting the premium price tag. These improve on the shortcomings of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a battery life of up to 30 hours with the case and about seven hours from just the buds alone. An IP57 rating also protects against dust as well as water. While Samsung users will get more utility out of it with the Galaxy AI features, any smartphone user can enjoy the sound quality and ANC.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was $379 now $249 at Best Buy Display - 13.3 inches

Processor - Snapdragon 7cG2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so I want to share this significant reduction on the flexible laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version has a Snapdragon 7cG2 CPU and 8GB of RAM for decent entry-level performance and a standard 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Insignia F50 70-inch 4K Fire TV : was $499.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an outstanding deal at only $329.99. The Insignia F50 supports 4K ultra-HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,349.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Anyone looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet should seriously consider the Microsoft Surface Pro. It's flexible, versatile, and perfect for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. The bundle also includes the near-essential keyboard cover, which turns this tablet into an even more useful laptop. Getting all of this is a single package with a fancy Snapdragon processor, and lots of RAM and storage, is an excellent buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the high-end device in Samsung's lineup of last-generation tablets, and this discount brings it down to its lowest price yet. It may be older now, but it still boasts some great features and performance, thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There's also an improved 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games..

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price, and it's now only $50 off its lowest-ever price following the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. It offers excellent picture quality and impressive contrast that make TV shows and movies pop. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy As an alternative to the LG C4, you can also consider the Samsung S90D. This is a newer version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C, so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. With the S90D, you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

Bella Pro 4.2Qt Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy I feel like we must be at a point now where everyone who has wanted to buy an air fryer has already bought one, but if you're thinking of trying out the handy kitchen tech for the first time, this super-cheap Bella Pro is a good starting point. It's not the largest, the prettiest or the most technically advanced, but it'll do the job if you're cooking for one or as a couple – and you can always consider an upgrade if you enjoy the results.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. At a fraction under $400, you get a massive 75-inch 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Best Buy The Insta360 X4 is the best handheld 360-degree camera available, with 8K video, slick slow-motion video and a handy 4K single lens mode. It's rugged and waterproof, and it boasts powerful image stabilization to smooth out your videos. Throw in a bunch of fun video modes and easy editing, and you'll be making videos otherwise impossible with a phone. It can act as a 360-degree camera, shoot underwater action, be used for vlogging or even as a dash cam, complete with an invisible selfie stick for capturing dynamic third-person perspectives. Want a second camera for vacation? The X4 could be the one, and it's great value at this sale price.

Samsung DU7200 70-inch 4K TV: was $589.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung covers all the basics with 4K Ultra HD support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and access to all the major streaming apps, all for under $450. It's not the fastest, the most powerful or packed with the most premium features, but it's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.