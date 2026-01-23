Nintendo of America's new president, Devon Pritchard, has made her first official public appearance at the 15th Annual New York Game Awards

Pritchard joined Nintendo in 2006 and later became Nintendo of America Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience in 2021

The Nintendo alum officially took over the role of NOA's president on January 1, 2026, from Doug Bowser

Devon Pritchard has just made her first official public appearance since taking up the role of Nintendo of America's new president earlier this month.

During the 15th Annual New York Game Awards, former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé and New York Times columnist Harold Goldberg introduced Pritchard via a pre-recorded video to celebrate the ceremony and the Playing With Purpose nonprofit writing program.

"Hi everyone, it is great to be here. My name is Devon, and before anything else, I want to celebrate the New York Game Awards. 15 years of supporting the games industry and in doing so lifting up the voices, stories, and dreams of so many," Pritchard said.

"This show connects people who are united by a shared belief that every dream matters, and that everyone deserves a chance to do meaningful and creative work in games and storytelling. The 'Playing With Purpose' programme supports the creators, the coders, the writers, and anyone else dreaming big to join this community and bring all that makes them unique.

"I'm excited to meet you! To hear those stories and to learn from your journeys. And remember, like any good video game character, you're on an adventure, and every step you take matters. There's some gnarly bosses, sure, but also many good friends along the way who will support you, and powerful rewards for those who persevere.

"So keep believing, keep playing, and know that you truly belong in this game."

Pritchard's message at the awards show marked the occasion as her first public appearance since taking over Doug Bowser's role of President and COO of Nintendo of America on January 1, who stepped down at the end of 2025.

But who is Devon Pritchard? The industry veteran has been with Nintendo for 20 years, having joined Nintendo of America in 2006 as the head of its legal department.

Afterward, she went on to lead the company's business affairs and public relations sector, before landing the role of Nintendo of America Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience in 2021.

When Bowser announced his departure in late 2025, he praised Pritchard's history with the company, writing in a statement that "It's time for the next generation of leadership and Devon's track record speaks for itself."

"She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights," Boswer said.

Alongside her new leadership position, Pritchard has also joined Nintendo of America's board of directors and is now an NCL (Nintendo Company Lt) executive officer.

Pritchard will be heading up Nintendo of America following the company's launch of the Switch 2 and will now oversee the current-generation and its future.

