Levoit’s new pet-parent air purifier will switch on the fans when it senses your dog is being stinky

Levoit just launched an air purifier that's specifically aimed at pet owners, and it's enough to give your dog a complex. The Levoit Pet Odor & Hair Air Purifier is showing at CES 2025, and boasts a number of features I haven't seen elsewhere amongst today's best air purifiers.

Firstly, it's programmed to quickly detect "key substances" like isovaleric acid, ammonia, and hydrogen sulfide. In case you aren't well-versed in scientific terms for bodily functions, I've done some Googling and I believe that roughly translates as sweat, pee, and farts. It'll then adjust fan speeds to clear the air in double-quick time, while a carbon filter helps neutralize the odors. Whether it also works for human smells is unconfirmed.

Second, there's a motion detection system that adjusts settings based on what's going on in the household at the time. This seems to work with the brand's 'Smart Scene technology', which uses AI to create routines. For example, it could boost airflow when you head out to walk your dog, then reduce it when you return, so you come back to a fresh-smelling home. The press information also lists 'behavior anticipation' features, although it doesn't go into any more detail on these.

There's a VeSync companion app that visualizes odor levels and trends in your home, and can (satisfyingly) create a countdown for tracking purification tasks. Here, you'll also be able to view air analysis reports, and see how long you have left before you need to replace your filter (here's more on how air purifiers work, and what air purifiers can help with, if it's helpful).



The standard Pet Odor and Hair Air Purifier is due to go on sale on Amazon in Q2 (so sometime between the start of April until the end of June) and will cost $199 (about £160 / AU$320). There will also be a more advanced self-cleaning model available at major retailers, with a list price of $249 (about £200 / AU$400).

