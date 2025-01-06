This adorable little robot cat will stop you burning your tongue on hot coffee

The Nékojita FuFu from Yukai Engineering was unveiled at CES 2025

It uses an internal fan to simulate different types of breathing

It was inspired by a father who wanted help cooling his baby's food

If you've ever struggled to drink your hot, freshly brewed coffee before you rush out in the morning, Japanese company Yukai Engineering has a sweet solution: a tiny 'robot' cat that perches on the edge of your mug or bowl and blows across the surface of your drink to cool it.

The Nékojita FuFu made its debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, and is one of the strangest (but cutest) gadgets we've seen at the show so far. The little cat, which the company describes as a "personal meal partner", is the result of an internal make-a-thon, in which a team leader recalled feeling breathless and dizzy after blowing on his young child's freshly cooked food to bring it down to a safe temperature.

The FuFu (an onomatopoeic name that sounds like a person breathing) has an internal fan, and a range of different 'breathing' modes that are randomized to make it seem more lifelike. The modes could change before the little cat is released, but the current list includes 'The Princess' (described as elegant, slow and steady breaths that increase in strength) and 'Look at That!' (which gradually increases in strength "as if it's captivated by how the food looks").

It's not the only oddly cute robot from Yukai Engineering to make its debut at this year's show. Last week we also got our first glimpse of Mirumi, which wraps around the handle of your bag, watches people pass by, and reacts to its surroundings by moving its head.

Yukai Engineering also debuted the Mirumi – a robotic creature that engages in a spot of people-watching when attached to your bag – at CES 2025 (Image credit: Yukai Engineering)

Cool for cats

Last year, the company grabbed our attention (and our hearts) with the Amagami Ham Ham, which is a soft robot critter that gently nibbles on your fingertip. A few months later, TechRadar's Editor-at-Large Lance Ulanoff was sent a Ham Ham of his own, and found the novel nibbling experience interesting, albeit strange.

"There are two algorithmically chosen nibble modes, and I could tell that the dog was alternating between slow, rhythmic biting and enthusiastic nibbling," he reported. "Yukai engineering believes that this sensation of gentle nibbling is comforting. They compare it to a baby or small animal nibbling on your finger. Uh, OK."

Unlike the Ham Ham, the FuFu does have a clearly practical use, and the company hopes it could help both new parents and seniors to bring meals down to a safe temperature. As the aptly named Brian Heater of TechCrunch reports, it's due to go on sale in Japan later this year for around $25 / £20 / AU$40.

