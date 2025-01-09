Own a Samsung TV? Good news: Disney Plus is set to start streaming TV shows and movies in HDR10+

Disney Plus will offer HDR10+ streaming of movies and TV shows

It joins Prime Video and Apple in offering support for the HDR format

HDR10+ is supported on Samsung TVs in place of Dolby Vision

Disney Plus will support HDR10+ streaming on movies and TV shows in the future, as reported by Media Play News. There is currently no timeframe for when this will happen.

The announcement was made at a press conference at CES 2025 by a representative of Communication Research Inc

Disney Plus joins some of the best streaming services such as Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and YouTube in supporting the premium HDR format. Disney Plus will continue to offer Dolby Vision HDR streaming as well.

HDR10+ is a premium HDR format that allows for a more dynamic, brighter, and more contrast-rich picture than SDR and HDR10. It is not only supported on streaming but also on 4K Blu-ray as well.

Why is this good news for Samsung TV owners? Until now, Disney Plus has only offered Dolby Vision HDR quality, and as Samsung TVs don't support Dolby Vision, instead opting to support HDR10+, viewers couldn't get the most out of their hardware. With HDR10+ support coming to Disney Plus, Samsung TVs, some of the best TVs around, will now get an upgraded picture when watching the best Disney Plus shows.

Samsung TVs aren't the only TVs to support HDR10+. Hisense, TCL, Panasonic, as well as Philips in the UK, all offer models that support HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision. LG and Sony however do not support HDR10+, not even on more premium sets such as the LG C4 OLED or Sony Bravia 9, instead opting for Dolby Vision HDR support only.

Great news for Samsung

The Samsung S95F (pictured here at CES 2025) will have another streaming service it can present in its best HDR picture. (Image credit: Future)

It has always seemed like an odd decision by Samsung to continuously forego support of Dolby Vision in its TVs; a decision that hasn't changed with its 2025 OLED TVs or its 2025 mini-LED TVs.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus originally opted to only support the Dolby Vision HDR format, meaning Samsung owners would miss out on the best possible picture quality on their TVs. A TV like the Samsung S95D for example, one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, deserves the best quality on a streaming service.

But this decision by Disney means that Samsung TV fans - and crucially potential customers - can now buy with a bit more confidence knowing another streaming service has joined the seemingly growing group of streaming sites to offer HDR10+ streaming.

Whether other streaming services will offer HDR10+ support (looking at you, Netflix and Max) remains to be seen, but until then, Samsung lovers now have one more service they can watch on the best Samsung TVs in the optimum quality.