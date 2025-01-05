Everything new on Disney Plus in January 2025

Happy New Year, Disney fans! 2025 is set to be another busy one for the House of Mouse, with a plethora of new movies set to land in theaters and lots more content due to be released on its primary streaming service, Disney Plus.
The entertainment behemoth is hitting the ground running from a streaming perspective, too. Disney Plus' January release schedule is looking absolutely stacked, with notable shows like Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the last two episodes of the latest Star Wars series, and Marvel's first release of 2025 arriving before January 31. There's lots more besides those to enjoy on one of the world's best streaming services shortly, so read on to see what's new on Disney Plus this month.
January 1
- 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 7 (UK only)
- American Dad season 20 episode 1 (UK only)
- The Indiana Jones movie collection (US only)
- Morphle season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
- Tracker season 2 episodes 1 to 9 (UK only)
- Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae episodes 1 to 4 (UK only)
January 4
- Medalist (UK only)
January 7
- 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 8 (UK only)
- American Dad season 20 episode 2 (UK only)
- Ishura season 2 episode 1 (UK only)
- NCIS season 22 episode 1 (UK only)
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 7
January 9
- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown season 2 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
January 10
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing episodes 1 to 8
January 11
- My Best Friend's An Animal season 1 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
January 14
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 8
January 15
- America's Funniest Home Videos seasons 30 and 31 (US only)
- American Dad season 20 episode 3 (UK only)
- A Real Bug's Life season 2 episodes 1 to 5 (UK only)
- History's Greatest Mysteries season 5 episodes 1 to 15 (US only)
- NCIS season 22 episode 2 (UK only)
- Unmasked episode 1 (UK only)
January 16
- A Real Pain (US only)
January 17
- Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers (UK only)
January 18
- Me and Winnie the Pooh season 2 episodes 1 to 3 (US only)
January 22
- 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 9 (UK only)
- American Dad season 20 episode 4 (UK only)
- Ishura season 2 episode 2 (UK only)
- Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light (US only)
- NCIS season 22 episode 3 (UK only)
- To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
- Unmasked episode 2 (UK only)
- Whiskey on the Rocks episodes 1 to 6 (UK only)
January 23
- High Potential episodes 1 and 2 (UK only)
January 24
- Posso Entrare? An Ode To Naples (UK only)
- Shared Custody episodes 1 to 8 (UK only)
January 28
- Paradise episodes 1 to 3 (UK only)
January 29
- 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 (UK only)
- American Dad season 20 episode 5 (UK only)
- Foods That Built America season 5 episodes 1 to 12 (US only)
- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 1 episodes 1 to 8 (US only)
- Ishura season 2 episode 3 (UK only)
- NCIS season 22 episode 4 (UK only)
- Pirates: Behind the Legends season 1 episodes 1 to 8 (US only)
- Unmasked episode 3 (UK only)
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 1 and 2
January 30
- High Potential episode 3
