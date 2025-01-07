Suunto's new waterproof headphones can store 8,000 songs and use AI to help improve your swim stroke

Suunto has unveiled its new waterproof headphones

The Suunto Aqua feature bone conduction and an IP68 swimproof rating

They can store 8,000 songs and use AI technology to analyze and improve your swim stroke

2025 is only seven days old, but we might already have a contender for the best waterproof headphones of 2025, the new Suunto Aqua.

Unveiled January 7 and available to order now, the Suunto Aqua are bone conduction headphones with an IP68 waterproof rating. As such, they can be used for running, cycling, and swimming to provide non-intrusive audio whatever your discipline of choice.

The best bone conduction headphones on the market have become a mainstay audio companion of triathletes, runners, cyclists, and more thanks to their light weight, ergonomic fit, and because they leave your ear canals free so you can stay alert in your surroundings.

Suunto's Aqua headphones cost $179 / £175 (AUS availability to be confirmed) and they tick all the boxes of a great bone conduction experience. Here's the full rundown.

Suunto Aqua: All the details

(Image credit: Suunto)

Priced at around the same point as the Shokz OpenSwim Pro, the Suunto Aqua headphones weigh just 35 grams and feature 32 GB of onboard storage, the latter enough for 8,000 songs in MP3 format (a crucial feature when you're in the pool devoid of Spotify or Apple Music).

Battery life is rated for 10 hours of playtime, with an extra 20 hours available from the included charging pod, enough for even the most grueling of swims, rides, or runs. They'll also charge fully in less than an hour, and offer three hours of listening time from just 10 minutes of charging.

As you might expect from waterproof headphones, they boast a stellar waterproof rating of IP68, good for submersion in up to five meters of water for two hours. Other key features include Bluetooth 5.3 and head movement control, as well as a dual microphone array and environmental noise cancellation for taking and making calls.

Behind the specs though, the Suunto Aqua boast a formidable secret weapon: AI-powered swim stroke analysis.

Suunto's Aqua headphones can identify stroke posture, head pitch angle, breath frequency, and glide time so that you can track and improve your swim stroke, adjusting your technique through the Suunto app. Not only will they keep you entertained in the water, but they come with their very own built-in AI-powered swimming coach.

On paper, the Suunto Aqua bone conduction headphones look mightily impressive, look out for our full review to see whether they can knock the OpenSwim Pro off their perch.

