Victrola's new turntable with Auracast and aptX might be the most future-proof on the planet

The Victrola Wave has aptX Adaptive and Auracast

Integrated switchable pre-amp for wired listening

$399 / £399 / about AU$650, available in spring 2025

Victrola has been doing interesting things with turntables lately: its recently launched Hi-Res Onyx turntable came with aptX Adaptive support for high-quality streaming, and now there's a new wave of Victrola turntables with even more wireless options, and we mean new wave quite literally: one of the new turntables is called the Victrola Wave.

The Wave, which is being shown off at CES 2025 this week, doesn't just come with aptX Adaptive. It also comes with Auracast, the new Bluetooth option for broadcasting audio to any number of devices easily.

(Image credit: Victrola)

Victrola Wave: key features, price and availability

The Victrola Wave comes in a choice of three colors – white, blue and green – and promises "a seamless and versatile listening experience". The big draw here is Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast, which is a key feature in multiple new audio devices from the brand, as well as aptX Adaptive and aptX HD.

Where normal Bluetooth is designed for one-to-one connections, Auracast is one-to-many – and that makes it ideal for devices such as wireless speakers around the home as well as headphones. Meanwhile, aptX Adaptive means you can play to headphones and speakers in very high quality, so you're covered for multiple wireless eventualities.

In addition to its wireless features, the Wave comes with an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge and its low-resonance veneered MDF is topped with an aluminum platter. The tonearm is aluminum too, with a custom-designed removable headshell and an adjustable counterweight with pre-fixed alignment guides. And if you prefer your music wired rather than wireless, there are good old-fashioned gold-plated RCA outputs powered by a switchable pre-amp.

The Wave is part of a whole host of new products from the brand including new color variants of the Victrola Automatic Bluetooth turntable; a new version of the Stream, the Stream Onyx, with updated software to support UPnP streaming; new bookshelf speakers with Auracast built-in; and Auracast-compatible outdoor speakers too, which would work nicely for listening to your Wave turntable during barbecues in the summer.

There isn't a confirmed ship date for the Wave just yet; Victrola says its new products will begin rolling out in the spring of 2025. But we do know the price: the Wave will have an MSRP of $399.99 / £399 / €499 (about AU$643).

