Lenovo's new Legion Go S gaming handheld might finally be the one to take down the Steam Deck

Lenovo's Legion Go gaming handheld was one of the standout releases of 2024, and is arguably the best PC gaming handheld after the Steam Deck, but one thing has ultimately held it—and every other Windows-based handheld—back from truly dethroning the Steam Deck: Windows.

Windows 11 just isn't a great platform for a PC gaming handheld, it just isn't. Even the ability to install gaming stores and services other than Steam doesn't make up for how clunky the Windows 11 desktop is to navigate on an 8-inch screen without a keyboard and mouse (and the various touchscreen experiences have been very disappointing).

Now, Lenovo is launching a new PC gaming handheld at CES 2025, and it finally does away with the worst part of the PC gaming handheld experience. The Lenovo Legion Go S will be the only other handheld besides the Steam Deck to have a SteamOS license, giving you a Steam Deck-like experience on much more modern hardware.

There will also be a Windows version of the Legion Go S as well, in the Glacial White colorway (the SteamOS-powered Legion Go S will come in a color called Nebula Violet).

You will also have the choice of chips to power the new handhelds, either the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, or the new AMD Ryzen Z2 Go, which is exclusively for the Legion Go S.

Specs for the Lenovo Legion Go S

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Legion Go S (Glacier White) Lenovo Legion Go S (Nebula Violet) OS Windows 11 SteamOS CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or AMD Ryzen Z2 Go AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or AMD Ryzen Z2 Go GPU Up to AMD Radeon 780M (Z2 Go) Up to AMD Radeon 780M (Z2 Go) Display 8-inch WQXGA (1920 x 1200p) LCD, 16:10, 120Hz, 500 nits, 97% DCI-P3 8-inch WQXGA (1920 x 1200p) LCD, 16:10, 120Hz, 500 nits, 97% DCI-P3 Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-6400 Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2242, 2280 compatible) Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2242, 2280 compatible) Battery 55.5WHr 55.5WHr Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports 2 x USB4, 1 x 3.5mm combo jack, 1 x microSD card 2 x USB4, 1 x 3.5mm combo jack, 1 x microSD card Dimensions (W x H x D) 11.77 x 5.02 x 0.88 ins | 299 x 127.55 x 22.6mm 11.77 x 5.02 x 0.88 ins | 299 x 127.55 x 22.6mm Weight 1.63 lbs | 740g 1.63 lbs | 740g

Lenovo also showed off the Legion Go 2 prototype

In addition to the Lenovo Legion Go S, Lenovo also showed off a prototype for the Legion Go 2, which continues with the innovative design of its first gaming handheld, including its detachable, Joy-Con-like controllers and built-in kickstand on the game tablet itself.

The prototype is obviously just that, a prototype, so the specs on the device should it ever make it to market aren't set in stone, but the unit Lenovo showed off this week features the new Ryzen Z2 processor and includes up to 32GB of faster 7500MT/s LPDDR5X memory, up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a gorgeous 8.8-inch 1920 x 1200p OLED display running at 144Hz, 500 nits brightness, and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut for stunning and vivid visuals.

Should this handheld ever make it to market, it's so pretty that you might even forgive it for running on Windows 11, but hope springs eternal that Lenovo's SteamOS license eventually makes it to the rest of its PC gaming handheld portfolio.