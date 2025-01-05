This might be the coolest iPhone accessory at CES 2025, perfectly mixing tech and aesthetics

Belkin's new power bank mixes specs and designs perfectly.

It can magnetically attach to an iPhone, offering wireless or wired charging.

It's modeled after a disposable camera and can act as a shutter button.

What’s better than a regular MagSafe-capable power bank that attaches to the back of your phone? Well, the answer is obviously one that comes in fun colors, has an integrated cable and looks like a classic point-and-shoot.

Luckily, Belkin just announced the Stage PowerGrip at CES 2025, which delivers all that and a little bit more. It’ll drop this coming May for a yet-to-be-revealed price. But considering it’s dropping before the summer kicks off in the United States and just before graduation, I wouldn’t be shocked to find this on wishlists.

The Stage PowerGrip will be available in five colors – powder blue, lavender, sandbox, pepper, and fresh yellow – and will snap onto the back of an iPhone 12 or newer thanks to the integrated MagSafe-capable ring. Once snapped to the back, it will act as a stand, allowing you to let the iPhone stand vertically or horizontally.

Considering it’s modeled off a classic point-and-shoot camera or even a disposable one, you can also use it to hold the phone landscape to take photos. The spot that traditionally shows how many shots are left on a camera is replaced with an LED screen here to show how much battery is left. Belkin packed a sizable 10,000mAh cell inside, which should be enough to charge an iPhone at least one-and-a-half times. There is even a button built-in, which, when paired with an iPhone, will allow it to act as a shutter.

Now, when attached wirelessly to the back, it will top out at 7.5 watts for charging. However, thanks to the integrated USB-C cable, which automatically retracts and stores away neatly, you can get a faster charge by plugging it into your phone. Alternatively, you could also use that cable to power another device – be it a phone, earbuds, or even another battery.

There is also a single USB-C port built into the right-hand side of the Stage PowerGrip for easy recharging of the power bank or fueling up another device, provided you bring the cable.

(Image credit: Belkin)

So, while Belkin’s Stage PowerGrip will likely cost more than a standard MagSafe-capable phone bank, you’re getting a bit more functionality powered in an incredibly aesthetically pleasing package. I look forward to spending a bit more time with it once I can get hands-on and eventually test it. We'll also need to wait for our TechRadar Best of CES Awards 2025 to know for sure if the Stage PowerGrip is the coolest.

If you’re looking for a more traditional power bank, Belkin’s latest BoostCharge Power Bank 20K will be available in April for $49.95 in four colors (blue, pink, black, or white). The integrated cable can deliver up to 30 watts for fast charging a device like an iPhone. In fact, Belkin promises it can charge an iPhone 16 Pro from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes.

(Image credit: Belkin)