Roborock's new robovac has suspension like a quad bike, to bounce it over the highest thresholds in your home

The Qrevo Curv is a new robot vacuum from Roborock, and it promises to be able to reach places no robovac has been before. That's thanks to a bouncy chassis and quad bike-style chunky wheels that can bump this robot vacuum up over thresholds up to 4cm high. It's also able to venture into deep-pile carpets without getting stuck.

The 'AdaptiLift Chassis' is an industry-first, and appears on both the Qrevo Curv and sister model Qrevo Edge (which is the same model, just with a different dock). I got to see them both in action at IFA 2024, where they're being launched, and was impressed with what I saw.

Flip the Curv over and you'll find three wheels – big left and right main wheels, and a smaller 'omni' wheel' – each of which can be independently adjusted by up to 1cm in height. These are what enables the vac to traverse uneven terrain.

(Image credit: Future)

For a long time, the best robot vacuum brands have been focused on improving suction, battery life and navigation, but we're also increasingly seeing them addressing the physical limitations of the robovac form factor – or, more specifically, where they can and can't go in your home. (The other IFA robovac launch is a super-slim robovac designed to get under low-slung furniture – the Qrevo Slim – more on that in a sec).

Tangle-tackling features

The suspension system is the headline addition, but the Roborock Qrevo Curv and Edge also have an improved anti-hair-tangle system. The main brush roller is now split in the middle, so that hair can be directed straight into a central dustbin inlet rather than getting tangled around the brush roller.

On test, we've actually found a few robot vacs that are adept at dealing with long hair (it's one of the key specs we look for in our best robot vacuum for pet hair picks). Often, it's the spinning side brushes that are more of an issue in terms of hair tangling. The Qrevo Curv does have an extendable side brush, but the three brushes have been positioned at an angle, so the hair should slide off. Roborock promises a "0% tangling rate and 100% removal rate", which is a confident claim if ever I heard one.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, you'll find 18,500Pa of suction and 75C hot mop-washing to neutralize bacteria, while the aforementioned side brush is joined by a right-side mop to help you get right up to the edges of rooms.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Qrevo Curv will be available in APAC, the EU and the US. We currently only have EU pricing though – it'll have a list price of €1,499.99 (that's around $1,600 / £1,260 / AU$2,450, based on current exchange rates).

Anniversary launches

The Qrevo Curv and Edge are two of five new smart home-cleaning products Roborock has unveiled at IFA 2024 – a bumper crop, to mark the brand's 10-year anniversary.

There's one more robot vacuum: the Qrevo Slim. In the bear hunt of home cleaning, where the Curv and Edge are designed to go over it, the Qrevo Slim will go under it. This streamlined and slim robot vacuum has a height of just 8.2cm, which is good news for anyone with low-sitting furniture.

The Slim also has an innovative navigation system, engineered as part of a five-year collaboration between Roborock, Infineon, pmd, and OFlim. It comprises "dual-light 3D ToF technology" that forms "a high-density laser array with over 21,600 sensor points and a 38,400Hz sampling frequency", combined with an intelligent RGB camera.

I do understand all of that, but if you don't, the key thing is that it should ensure more precise navigation – including the ability to capture precise height and depth information – and better obstacle recognition. Elsewhere, there's the 11,000Pa of suction, a FlexiArm side brush and mop for getting close to the edges of rooms, and a self-cleaning dock.

That one will also be available in APAC, EU, US, and we have pricing for Europe (€1,299.99) and the US ($1,399). That's around £1,100 or AU$2,100.

(Image credit: Roborock)

Alongside the robovacs, there's also a new Roborock cordless vacuum, and a smart washer dryer. The H5 cordless vac is lightweight and slimline, but packs 158AW of suction, and a five-stage filtration system. It'll be available in the EU and APAC. We have the EU price – €299.99 (around $330 / £250 / AU$490).

The Zeo Lite joins the Zeo One in Roborock's budding expansion into home appliances. It uses 'Zeo-cycle technology' (AI-powered, because of course it is) to absorb water vapor more efficiently, without the need for extreme heat. No word on launch dates, pricing or locations yet.