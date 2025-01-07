Some of CES 2025's weirdest robot pets are absolute nightmare fuel, but one made it all worthwhile

(Image credit: Future) We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!

Robotic pets seem to be making a comeback at CES 2025, and not just because they can be fun sources of entertainment. Compared to last year, I've noticed that there has been a notable increase in the number of new weird and wonderful furry companions being showcased.

Outside of robot companions like Samsung's Ballie or the seemingly countless number of new robovacs (Roborock's now have mechanical arms, for instance, while Dreame's latest model introduces mechanical legs), lawnbots, poolbots and snow-blowerbots, there are a number of pet-like toys filling the halls of the convention spaces here in Las Vegas.

While some are cute like Hengbot's robot dog Sparky, which had some of the most lifelike gestures akin to a real-life pooch thanks to its nimble movement, others seemed to verge more on the side of creepy (although maybe that's just because I've watched some of the best horror movies with scary mechanical toys).

However, that's not to say that these pet bots aren't fulfilling very specific needs. Indeed, there was one that changed my complete idea of emotional support robots after seeing how it could help support those who may no longer be able to care for their pets anymore.

Mirumi: a shy, furry robot that clips onto your bag

(Image credit: Future)

Picture this: you're on a train on the way to work when you catch eyes with a furry sloth-like robot that turns its head to look at you. You might immediately question whether it actually moved, but when you see it turn its head back to its owner you'll realise that this is a robot companion like no other.

The robot I'm talking about is Mirumi from Tokyo robotics startup Yukai Engineering, which says Mirumi is designed to "steal glances" at nearby people just like how a baby or toddler might look around. It's pitched as a fun accessory that you can interact with and delight from seeing its furry teddy bear eyes, and from the reactions I've seen online many tech enthusiasts agree that it's adorable.

Indeed, TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff said that this furry clip-on robot is the strangest thing he's seen at CES and I get it. Mirumi completely surprised me with its unusual little face and bizarre motions, so much so I wouldn't say it's the cutest robot from Yukai Engineering – that award would have to go to this teeny cat robot that offers perfect drink management.

Ropet: a next-gen Furby with emotional AI sensors

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a fan of Furby, then you're going to love this new AI robot pet being funded on a Kickstarter. Ropet looks a lot like the interactive toy that was launched back in 1998, but is much smarter thanks to the integration of ChatGPT along with cameras, sensors and microphones.

This lets it offer a more personalized interaction by allowing it to recognize its owner and react differently to your expressions, touch or voice. The idea is that Ropet can show you how it's feeling by displaying different symbols in its eyes or by turning away and moving its arms.

Like Tamagotchi, Ropet needs to be cared for (you have to spend time with it and let it get enough sleep) and if it isn't well loved, it'll show you by moving away from you or displaying an unhappy, sad or angry picture in its LED eyes. I don't know about you, but I couldn't help but think that waking up to an angry Furby staring at me in the face at night might be the stuff of nightmares.

Jennie: a lifelike puppy saved the day

(Image credit: Future)

I may not have been sold by most of the pet robots I saw at CES, but there was one that completely changed my mind. Tombot's Jennie is a stuffed golden retriever with built-in sensors that let it react to your touch and voice.

What's most impressive about Jennie is its hyper-realistic motions and gestures made when you start to stroke it; it'll wag its tail, tilt its head and look at you with big puppy dog eyes that can even open and close. It's incredibly convincing to the point where I found myself scratching its chin like I would any other dog.

Launched by Tom Stevens in 2017 to help those who can no longer practically care for their pets, Jennie is a next-generation service dog that promises to never leave your side. As a dog lover myself who had to once say goodbye to a family pet, I adore this robot pet for how it can help people.