I caught laryngitis at CES, but this teeny cat robot can save me with perfect drink management
It'd really help me-owt
It happened; I got sick before CES 2025 even officially started. Hopping on a 12-hour flight straight after recovering from a cold will do that to you, and I've lost my voice entirely after just 24 hours in Las Vegas thanks to a delightful case of laryngitis.
As you can imagine, I'm keen to recover quickly, with talking to people being a fairly large component of my role as a journalist and host of the TechRadar Podcast. Along with a litany of drugstore solutions and a good amount of vocal rest, my shining hope for a swift recovery is in downing an unholy volume of hot tea to soothe my vocal chord inflammation.
However, between my tight schedule and generally impatient nature, I'm not one for waiting around as my drinks cool down, which is exactly why this adorable gadget caught my eye at CES Unveiled.
Made by the (some may say twisted) minds behind Amagami Ham Ham and the also newly debuted Mirumi bag bot, Yukai Engineering's cup-cooling oddity is the Nékojita FuFu, and during CES Unveiled, I was able to get up close and personal.
According to a representative from the brand, Nékojita in Japanese literally translates to "cat tongue", but is used to describe someone who has a low tolerance for hot food or drinks, and FuFu is the onomatopoeic word for the sound one makes when blowing on a beverage to cool it.
We've covered much of the basics already when news first broke about the new Nékojita FuFu, including details about its randomized "breathing" technology, which cycles through eight different settings to mimic the way we'd approach the task of cooling down an especially hot tea or even a bowl of soup.
In person, though, the device makes a lot more sense, slotting easily onto the side of mugs, cups and bowls to help gently cool contents ready for consumption. It's nearly silent in operation, too, blowing out a steady but soft stream of air to avoid spillages. It's an excellent set-it-and-forget-it gadget and is plenty child-friendly if you're looking to offshore the dinnertime task of cooling children's meals to your new robot companion.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Being unwell is a lonely business, and as I've rested my voice today ahead of CES' official opening tomorrow, I've had Nekojita FuFu on my mind. In place of my partner, my friends and my home comforts, this little breathy faux-feline would have been a welcomed companion during my recovery, and that's very much by design.
The real charm in Yukai Engineering's whacky robotic devices isn't, after all, their utility, but the slightly uncanny approach the brand takes to creating companion robots.
You might also like...
- I can't decide if I love or hate Halliday Smart Glasses with its ultra-tiny display and nosey AI
- Samsung introduces 2025 mini-LED TV lineup with ‘A new era of Samsung AI’
- The world's first-ever 27-inch 4K OLED monitor has just been teased by Asus - is OLED now finally mainstream?
TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.
And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.