The world's first-ever 27-inch 4K OLED monitor has just been teased by Asus - is OLED now finally mainstream?

Asus just teased a new 27-inch 4K OLED monitor

Will be the world's first-ever 27-inch 4K OLED monitor

A full reveal is expected at CES 2025, which takes place next month

Asus is finally bolstering its lineup of OLED monitors, as it just teased a brand-new model, the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM - and we're expecting a full reveal next month at CES 2025.

Spotted by VideoCardz, Asus shared a teaser on Instagram (which, interesting, has now been removed) that revealed the name of the new display - the PG27UCDM, could be the world's first 27-inch 4K OLED monitor, providing another option for competitive gamers.

Gamers do have 27-inch OLED monitor options such as the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM ($799 / £799 / around AU$1,119) but at a 1440p resolution - with the teased PG27UCDM's supposed 4K resolution (speculated due to its similar model name alongside the 4K PG32UCDM), competitive gamers may see a great addition in terms of immersive visual experiences.

Based on the specifications of the PG32UCDM, we could see the PG27UCDM maintain a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GtG response time, which is ideal for smooth and responsive gameplay.

Is OLED now mainstream for monitors?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across multiple online retailers, gave monitor enthusiasts more reasons to gush over OLED displays - it gave us some of the best discounts ever, making it an affordable avenue to enhanced gaming experiences.

Now, with Asus' teaser of the PG27UCDM, gamers are only going to benefit from this in terms of pricing. There's no denying that one of the main reasons why OLED hasn't been the center of attention (until now), is due to the high prices often exceeding $1,000 - this has now changed thanks to Black Friday, and with Christmas alongside Boxing Day on the horizon, the chance of attaining an OLED at an affordable price is continuously growing.

Ultimately, this spells good news for OLED becoming a popular mainstream option - the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM may end up being much cheaper than its PG32UCDM counterpart, so watch this space...

