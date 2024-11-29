I've been tracking gaming monitor prices for years, and I promise you, this year's Black Friday has some of the best deals ever

For many years now, I've been obsessed with gaming monitors and how much they can instantly change gaming experiences on PC specifically. While there are many that are ideal for consoles, my love for ultrawide never dies and Black Friday has only taken that love a step further for me.

Ultrawide aspect ratios are built for PC users (stretched image on consoles), and there are now so many options across multiple online retailers at discounted prices. I'm talking about the likes of OLEDs and mini-LEDs seeing some of the biggest price drops than ever before, leaving me tempted to upgrade.

Among some of my favorite deals is the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, now available on Amazon in the US for just $1,399.99 (was $2,499.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for just £1,698.95 (was £2,199.99). I'll delve into this later, but this is the best ultrawide monitor you can find this Black Friday with an almost ridiculous 7680x2160 display resolution.

When it comes down to the choice between a 16:9 or ultrawide monitor, I'm always going to choose the latter (once you go ultrawide, there's no going back) - but that's beside the point here. There are some fantastic gaming monitors whether 16:9 or not, so don't let my ultrawide obsession sway your decision.

With price drops that almost send some of the best displays down to half-price and others at their lowest ever, I can't think of another time when monitor discounts have been as good as this year's.

Today's best gaming monitor deals in the US

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon If there is any monitor that stands as the epitome of a true ultrawide experience, it's the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. This is a 57-inch gaming monitor with a jaw-dropping 7680x2160 display resolution - a dual 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and it's a mini-LED. How does it get any better than this?

KOORUI GN10 Mini-LED: was $349.99 now $269.99 at Amazon Enhance your gaming experience using KOORUI's GN10 mini-LED 1440p gaming monitor - with 384 local dimming zones, a DisplayHDR 1000 VESA certification, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time, this is a steal at its current price.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen: was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, with a barrage of features ready to lift immersion levels significantly. While it's a 4K 16:9 display, the 'Flex Move Screen' feature simulates an ultrawide experience, providing 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $889.99 now $649.99 at Amazon A powerful WQHD monitor from Alienware, showcasing the best of the brand's high-end gaming technology. With a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel sporting a snappy 165Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time, it's perfect for immersive gaming while also offering enough screen real estate for multitasking work - since let's be honest, a lot of us need one monitor for both work and play.

MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Amazon The MSI MPG 491CQP QD-OLED is a great super ultrawide monitor that caters to the needs of top-of-the-line immersion while gaming - the pairing of a 32:9 display with a QD-OLED panel is the stuff of dreams for PC gamers and one that shouldn't be ignored.

Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED: was $1,199.99 now $629 at Amazon A new visual experience awaits you with the Samsung Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED ultrawide monitor on sale. Its QD-OLED panel is perfect for deep blacks and high-quality image accuracy - gaming will be at its best with a 175Hz refresh rate at your disposal.

Today's best gaming monitor deals in the UK

KOORUI GN10 Mini-LED: was £299.99 now £229.99 at Amazon If you're out for great visual quality while gaming with high brightness levels on a budget, the KOORUI GN10 mini-LED 1440p gaming monitor is one you should consider. Mini-LED displays usually don't come this cheap, so this is a great opportunity this Black Friday.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was £2,499.99 now £1,698.95 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 leaves me wondering how much better ultrawide gaming monitors can get - this is equal to 32-inch 4K monitors combined, with a 7680x2160 display resolution at 57 inches. With a mini-LED screen, there isn't much more you can ask for when purchasing, as this truly feels like Samsung's magnum opus.

ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO: was £175.97 now £99.97 at Laptops Direct The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO gaming monitor is the ideal monitor for gamers on a budget this Black Friday. You'll be able to take advantage of a 1440p display, with access to a 185Hz refresh rate which is great for competitive gaming, and a 1ms response time.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen: was £2,599 now £1,699 at Samsung UK Take your gaming experiences and productivity to new places, using the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen mini-LED gaming monitor. Immersion is at its peak here, with the 'Flex Move Screen' feature providing access to an ultrawide experience with 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios (normal aspect ratio is 16:9), alongside a 240Hz refresh rate at 4K ensuring your games perform and look their best.

Now, all of these monitors are fantastic for all PC gamers - but if you're like me and you need as wide of a perspective as possible, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 may stand above all deals here for you too. It's a dual 4K 57-inch ultrawide monitor (essentially two 32-inch 4K monitors joined together), with an insane 7680x2160 resolution.

I think in terms of ultrawide displays (specifically their size), this is the best you're going to get. To get the best out of this monitor, I'd recommend at least an RTX 4080 GPU or AMD's equivalent (Radeon RX 7900 XTX) if you want to alleviate any worries about performance at such a high resolution.

If you're not looking for an ultrawide monitor, there are ViewSonic and Samsung options previously mentioned that will serve you well while gaming.

