I've already got an ultrawide monitor, but Amazon's Black Friday Samsung Odyssey Smart OLED super ultrawide deal is making me consider a switch
It doesn’t get much better than OLED…
While I previously highlighted the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 QD-OLED ultrawide monitor as one I wanted during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Samsung Odyssey G95SC Smart OLED super ultrawide now has me reconsidering. It’s available on Amazon in the US for just $1,078.99 (was $1,799.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for just £999.99 (£1,599).
Unless you're willing to spend more to spring for a 4K monitor, shoppers looking to upgrade their ultrawide display should strongly consider this one: the Odyssey G95SC has a 49-inch dual-QHD QD-OLED display that also provides a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and a smart TV experience.
This is built to open a gateway to one of the best gaming experiences possible, with a 32:9 aspect ratio ready to immerse you in new ways (especially if you’re upgrading from a more traditional 21:9 ultrawide).
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Samsung Odyssey G95SC deals in your region!
Today's best Samsung Odyssey G95SC OLED deal in the US
The Samsung Odyssey G95SC OLED super ultrawide monitor provides an incredibly immersive gaming experience, with a 240Hz refresh rate, 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120x1440, and QD-OLED panel. With an infinite contrast ratio, you'll enjoy each sequence in every game, movie, or show you dive into.
Today's best Samsung Odyssey G95SC OLED deal in the UK
Samsung's Odyssey G95SC OLED super ultrawide monitor opens the door to phenomenal gaming experiences - immersion is at the forefront of this display's selling factors thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio and 5120x1440 resolution plus its built-in smart TV features.
Having used 21:9 ultrawide curved monitors for many years (most recently the Alienware AW3423DWF), I’ve been looking for an excuse to make the jump to 32:9. The Samsung Odyssey G95SC is the perfect excuse I’ve been searching for - the combination of the expanded perspective while gaming, along with the QD-OLED panel providing deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, it's a deal that’s hard to ignore.
There’s no denying that the $1,799.99 / £1,599.99 price could have easily been a factor in throwing off multiple potential buyers, but the $1,078.99 / £999.99 sale price changes this completely. QD-OLED monitors are already expensive (which is understandable) besides the display size, so getting your hands on one that ticks all the boxes at a heavily discounted price is an opportunity you shouldn’t scoff at.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.