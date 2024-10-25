This Alienware Ultrawide QD-OLED display is my personal favorite gaming monitor, and it’s up to 24% off in this early Black Friday deal

It might still be more than a month until Black Friday, but there are already some great discounts cropping up on all sorts of PC gaming hardware. If you’re ready to take your immersion up a notch, you’ve come at the perfect time, as I’ve just spotted the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor available for $679.99 (previously $899.99) 24% off at Amazon. If you're in the UK, it's also on sale for £699.98 (previously £879.99) at Amazon, a slightly smaller discount, but still a solid 20% off the retail price.

Among many QD-OLED and OLED gaming monitors, the AW3423DWF is regarded as one of the best available (despite its ridiculous name), especially as a more sensibly-priced alternative to Alienware’s own AW3423DW model. It maintains two different HDR modes, one of which is DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400, while the other HDR Peak 1000, focuses on providing 1000 nits of peak brightness.

I use this monitor myself at home for both work and gaming, and it’s served me well ever since I got it. In the realm of ultrawide gaming monitors, it doesn’t get much better than this, and it’s a one-way ticket to elevating your gaming experience.

Today's best Alienware AW3423DWF deal in the US

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $899.99 now $679.99 at Amazon A powerful WQHD monitor from Alienware, showcasing the best of the brand's high-end gaming technology. With a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel sporting a snappy 165Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time, it's perfect for immersive gaming while also offering enough screen real estate for multitasking work - since let's be honest, a lot of us need one monitor for both work and play.

Today's best Alienware AW3423DWF deal in the UK

Alienware AW3423DWF: was £879.99 now £699.98 at Amazon While it might not be quite as heavily discounted as it is in the US, 20% off this powerhouse gaming monitor is still an excellent deal. Boasting a WQHD resolution with 165Hz refresh rate and an incredibly responsive 0.01ms of input latency, this is a curved display for those who take their gaming seriously and want their setup to look great too.

The one aspect that makes this monitor my personal favorite is simply its phenomenal contrast - the whole topic of OLED deep black levels may seem blown out of proportion for some users, but this is a monitor that will single-handedly upgrade your gaming setup. The infinite contrast ratio paired with its wide color gamut thanks to the Quantum Dot display is the stuff of dreams for any PC gamer - and it also utilizes a 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage, ensuring every color on screen is showcased with fantastic accuracy.

I’ve had some intense gaming sessions in Call of Duty lobbies, and it improves my performance (well, until I get overwhelmed by better players) thanks to the 0.01ms response time and variable refresh rate. While these specs can be found in other monitors, it mustn't be understated how crucial these factors are in making this a top-quality display.

We’ve previously tested the Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED model, and it’s clear to see the visual spectacle that Dell has manufactured. It has a 175Hz refresh rate compared to the DWF’s 165Hz, while also using G-Sync Ultimate instead of FreeSync Premium Pro - frankly, the two monitors are hardly that different when it comes to picture quality, but the DWF’s price tag is an absolute steal right now.

It’s important to note that if you plan to use this monitor with your Xbox or PlayStation console, you’ll have to settle with the 16:9 aspect ratio since this is a 21:9 monitor - the positive news here, though, is that it does have a ‘Console Mode’ that isn’t available on the DW model, allowing 4K 60Hz signals to be sent from the Microsoft and Sony systems.