This QD-OLED ultrawide monitor just dropped to a near-record low price – and I'm seriously tempted

Whether you’re a gamer, content creator, or just like to watch Netflix on your lunch break, there are two great display types capable of improving your PC experience - OLED and mini-LED. Both provide greater contrast and brightness compared to standard LED and LCD screens, and I’ve just found a QD-OLED monitor on sale that has me tempted to kick-start my Black Friday spending spree early.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 QD-OLED ultrawide monitor is now available for just $699.99 (previously $799.99) / £579 (previously £683.97), now sitting very close to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Now, I own Dell’s Alienware AW3423DWF (you can find this on sale now too!) which is one of the best OLED monitors you can buy for gaming - it utilizes a 165Hz refresh rate, a 0.01ms response time, and TrueBlack HDR 400 along with HDR 1000 (peak brightness), and believe me, it significantly improved my enjoyment.

You might be wondering why I’m tempted to make the shift, and these factors may seem minuscule, but as a framerate chaser, the 175Hz refresh rate that the Evnia 34M2C8600 offers makes the switch very appealing. The Ambiglow feature (also present in the mini-LED model, which you can find in our Evnia 34M2C7600MV review) is a massive bonus as well - the colors on-screen will sync with the RGB lights on the rear of the monitor to create an immersive experience.

The specifications for both monitors are closely tied, and the Evnia 34M2C8600 is currently the cheaper option - so it’s a no-brainer, and there’s no better time than now to snap up this deal.

Today's best Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 deal in the US

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Amazon US The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 QD-OLED ultrawide monitor is an immersive display capable of enhancing visual experiences in games, movies, and shows thanks to its infinite contrast and deep black levels. It utilizes Philips' Ambiglow, allowing the color of your content to sync with RGB lights on its rear.

Today's best Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 deal in the UK

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600: was £683.97 now £579 at Amazon UK The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 QD-OLED ultrawide monitor is an immersive display capable of enhancing visual experiences in games, movies, and shows thanks to its infinite contrast and deep black levels. It utilizes Philips' Ambiglow, allowing the color of your content to sync with RGB lights on its rear.

Pairing a monitor of this caliber with one of the best GPUs on the market opens the door to the ultimate gaming experience. Of course, it’s still possible to go with an arguably better display like the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen ($1,799.50 on sale) which is a 4K mini-LED display and allows you to use 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 aspect ratios, but Evnia’s QD-OLED deal price right now easily makes it a top choice.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to upgrade your gaming PC setup, I think this is the right one to opt for - it’s one of the cheapest OLED ultrawide monitors I could find on Amazon right now, so don’t wait until it’s sold out!

