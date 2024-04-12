TechRadar has a new podcast and we don't care who knows it

TechRadar is taking the tech chat that happens on our Zooms, at our desks, and in the halls, and moving it to an official space: The TechRadar Podcast.

We know, it's not the most original name, but this deep discussion among tech experts on topics ranging from CES 2024 highlights to AI and a live demo of Apple Vision Pro is the kind of insightful consumer electronics and technology commentary you come to TechRadar for each and every day (because we know you visit us constantly).

For this inaugural episode, we brought together team leaders for some of our biggest channels, including smart home expert and Managing Editor, Lifestyle Josephine Watson, Senior Phones Editor Alex Walker-Todd, the uber-fit Fitness, Wellness, and Wearables Editor Matt Evans, and podcast host and Editor at Large Lance Ulanoff. We're joined this week by The Tech Chap (we affectionately call him "Tech Chap" or "Tom").

In this first episode:

We relive our CES experiences including a discussion of the breakout hit from the show, Rabbit R1.

Josie takes a wild Vision Pro test drive while Lance reveals how he transported the headset from the US to the UK.

We go deep on AI and ponder all the new tools that are angling for our attention and that want to fulfill our prompt-based dreams.

Alex helps us revisit Mobile World Congress and a few of the big phone hits.

Matt talks us through his first experience with the eagerly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Where can you find the TechRadar Podcast?

We've designed the podcast to work for both video and audio, so you'll find it in visual form on the TechRadar YouTube channel (don't forget to subscribe!) and in sound form on Spotify.

And to make life really easy for you, we've embedded it below, too:

It's a big launch and a big episode that we hope you enjoy, listen, share and comment on. Do let us know what you think of it by emailing us: news@techradar.com