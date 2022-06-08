What is DNS management?

Audio player loading…

If you’ve been surfing the internet for web hosting, you’ve probably come across DNS management in the list of features some hosting solution providers offer.

DNS management is the process of administering and managing the Domain Name System (DNS) for a particular domain or set of domains. It can include tasks such as creating and editing DNS records, managing DNS zones, adding or deleting nameservers, and more.

If you are responsible for managing a website's DNS, then it’s important to understand how to properly manage your DNS settings. In this article, we will discuss the basics of DNS management, how it works, and the benefits of DNS management.

How does DNS work?

Relatively simple, a DNS system converts human-readable website names into computer-readable IP addresses. For instance, when you type in "techradarpro.com" into your web browser, DNS servers return the IP address of that website's server so your browser can connect to it.

Usually, each domain name needs at least two DNS records: an A record and an NS record. The A record points the domain name (or subdomain) to an IP address. The NS record tells DNS servers which server is authoritative for that domain name.

Every time you visit a website, your computer will query several DNS servers to find the correct “A record” for that website's domain name before it can connect to the server and load the website.

Also, DNS servers are organized into hierarchies, with each level of the hierarchy delegating authority to lower levels. The root DNS servers are at the top of this hierarchy, and they delegate authority for all other domains down to lower-level DNS servers.

When you type in a domain name like "google.com", your computer will start at the root DNS servers and work its way down until it finds the authoritative DNS server for that domain name. It will then query that server for the “A record” associated with that domain name.

Since you need a domain for every website online, the Domain Name System is a critical part of how the Internet works, and it’s also responsible for translating human-readable domain names into IP addresses.

Without DNS, we would have to remember the IP addresses of all the websites we want to visit. Thankfully, DNS servers handle this task for us so we can simply type in a domain name and connect to the correct website.

How to use DNS management

The complete setup of DNS can be split into nine simple steps.

Step 1. You need to log in to your domain dashboard: once you are there, click on the Domain you intend to update/modify or use.

Step 2. You will see two options on the domains dashboard: the List views and the Card views. Now, you should click on the view icon. This will change the interface to your preferred view.

Step 3. Now, click on the Domain you want to update/modify or use.

Step 4. Next, choose the Card view and then click on the domains Manage button option.

Step 5. Now, on the List View, click on the gear icon that you will see on the right side of the screen and then select DNS and Nameservers (you will find this at the left sidebar of your screen).

Step 6. Once you are on the DNS and Nameservers page, click on the DNS Record tabs and then choose a DNS Record you want to add by clicking on the Plus (+) button.

Step 7. Next, the pop-up window that will appear, scroll down and click on DNS Record.

Step 8. Next, enter the DNS Record value and select Add DNS.

Step 9. Review the DNS record you entered.

What are nameservers?

Maintaining a directory of domain names and translating them into IP addresses, Nameservers are essentially the internet's equivalent of a phone book. This lets users access websites by typing in easy-to-remember domain names instead of difficult-to-remember IP addresses.

Most domain registrars will provide you with default nameservers when you register a domain name with them. However, you can also use custom nameservers that you set up yourself. Custom nameservers give you more control over your DNS settings and can be used to improve performance or security.

Custom nameservers are simply DNS servers that you configure yourself. You can run them on your own server or you can use a third-party DNS service. To use custom nameservers, you will need to set the "nameservers" for your domain to the DNS servers that you want to use. This is usually done via your domain registrar's control panel.

Benefits of DNS management

DNS management can provide many benefits for businesses, including improved security, easier management of website changes, and increased uptime.

As security is one of the biggest concerns for businesses today, DNS management also works to help improve security by providing a way to manage DNS records centrally.

This can help to prevent unauthorized changes and ensure that only authorized personnel have access to the DNS records. Also, With a managed DNS service, you can be assured that your website will be protected from malicious attacks, cybercrime, and DDoS attacks.

Easier management of website changes is another benefit of DNS management. When changes are made to a website, the DNS records need to be updated accordingly. With centralized DNS management, this process can be automated and made much simpler.

Increased uptime is another key benefit of using DNS management. By keeping track of all DNS records in one place, businesses can be sure that they are always using the most up-to-date records. This can help to avoid issues such as website downtime due to DNS problems.

What is DNS management in hosting?

DNS management in hosting is the process of managing your domain name's DNS records. This includes adding, editing, and deleting DNS records such as A, MX, and CNAME records. You can use a DNS management tool to do this, or you can do it manually.

DNS management is important because it allows you to control how your domain name resolves. For example, you can use DNS management to point your domain name to a new web host or email provider. You can also use it to fix errors in your DNS records or to block malicious activity.

Best web hosting service offering DNS management

While most web hosting providers offer some form of DNS management, not all services are created equal. It's important to choose a provider that offers robust DNS management tools and features.

Some examples of web hosting services offering DNS management include:

GoDaddy is a well-known name in the web hosting industry, and for good reason. They offer a wide range of services, including domain registration, a website builder, email hosting, and more. In addition to their comprehensive list of features, they also offer robust DNS management tools.

With GoDaddy's DNS management tools, you can easily add, edit, and delete DNS records. You can also set up subdomains, redirects, and more. Their intuitive interface makes it easy to manage your DNS settings, even if you're not a tech expert.

DreamHost is a web hosting company that offers a wide range of services, including DNS management. They have a user-friendly control panel that makes it easy to manage your DNS settings. Additionally, they offer 24/seven customer support in case you have any questions or need assistance.

Bluehost is a popular web hosting provider that offers DNS management as part of its services. The company provides users with a simple interface for managing their DNS records. Additionally, Bluehost offers robust security features and 24/seven customer support.

SiteGround offers a wide range of features for managing your DNS settings. You can easily add, edit, and delete DNS records from their control panel. They also offer a free email forwarding service, which is handy for setting up new domain names. Overall, SiteGround is an excellent choice for managing your DNS settings.

Manage your site with DNS

DNS management is the process of configuring and maintaining DNS records. It includes adding, removing, and configuring DNS records and managing zones. DNS management is usually done by network administrators, but anyone with access to a DNS server can make changes to it.

Proper management of your DNS guarantees easier management of website changes, improved security, and increased uptime.