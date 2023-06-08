GG Servers delivers top-notch game server hosting with powerful and secure servers, providing high speed and improved gaming experience. With access to multiple data centers and free DDoS protection, it ensures both performance and safety. However, limited features in certain packages and a strict refund policy may be drawbacks to consider.

When it comes to online gaming, having a reliable and high-performing server is essential. That's where GG Servers come in.

With its robust infrastructure, user-friendly control panel, and extensive list of supported games, GG Servers has quickly become a go-to choice for gamers and e-sports enthusiasts around the world.

We tested GG Servers, exploring its key features, pricing options, performance, and overall value. Whether you are a seasoned gamer or just getting started in the world of online gaming, our GG Servers review will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision about your game server hosting needs.

What is GG Servers?

GG Servers is a web hosting service that specializes in providing high-quality and reliable game servers for online gamers. It offers a wide variety of hosting plans that are tailored to meet the specific needs of different games and gamers. GG Servers' servers are optimized for performance and reliability, ensuring that gamers have a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Features

GG Servers offers a comprehensive set of features that make it one of the best choices for Minecraft server hosting. One of the standout features is the free DDoS protection that comes with all services, ensuring that your server remains online and accessible at all times. This is a crucial feature for any online service, as DDoS attacks can be extremely disruptive and damaging.

Another key feature of GG Servers is the use of NVMe SSD storage, which is standard across all services. Premium services take this a step further with unmetered usage of NVMe SSD storage, providing lightning-fast access to your server files and data. The powerful processors used by GG Servers are also notable, with CPUs that excel in single-core performance. Standard services offer up to 4 GHz, while premium services go up to 5 GHz, ensuring that your server can handle even the most demanding workloads.

GG Servers also offers a global network of server locations, allowing you to choose the one that provides the best ping and performance for your needs. The ping.ggs.gg tool makes it easy to test your ping in all locations, and the Minecraft server itself includes a compass in the lobby server where you can choose your preferred location and test your ping on it.

In addition to these core features, GG Servers also provides a free subdomain, 1-click modpack and plugin installs, and a powerful and easy-to-use Multicraft panel. This panel allows you to manage all of your Minecraft servers with ease, providing full FTP file access and access to your console and chat. Also, the unmetered SSD and NVMe storage, as well as full FTP and MySQL database access, make GG Servers an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable and feature-rich Minecraft server hosting solution.

Server management

Server management is a crucial aspect of any online service, including Minecraft servers. With so many different options available, it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to managing your server. Thankfully, GG Servers offers a range of powerful tools and features that make server management easy and efficient.

One of the key considerations when it comes to server management is uptime. After all, if your server is down, your players won't be able to access it. GG Servers boasts an impressive overall uptime of 99.9121%, which is well above the industry average. This high level of uptime is achieved through a combination of automated DDoS protection, powerful processors, and reliable SSD and NVMe storage.

Another important factor to consider when managing your server is location. GG Servers has a global network of server locations, with servers located in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. This ensures that you can choose a location that provides the best possible ping and performance for your players, no matter where they are located.

In North America, GG Servers has servers located in Virginia, Canada, and Oregon. These servers are all equipped with the latest hardware and software, providing lightning-fast access to your Minecraft world. In Europe, GG Servers has servers located in Frankfurt, London, Roubaix, and Finland. These servers are ideal for players located in Europe and nearby regions, with low latency and high performance. Also, in Asia, GG Servers has servers located in Singapore, which are ideal for players in Southeast Asia and nearby regions. And in Oceania, GG Servers has servers located in Australia, providing fast and reliable access to your Minecraft world for players in Australia and New Zealand.

Interface in-use

The interface of GG Servers is highly intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy for even beginners to manage their Minecraft servers. The highly customized version of the Multicraft control panel is accessible from the server panel, which is the main landing page for your account. From here, you can easily navigate to your servers, profiles, open tickets, and log out.

The server panel is designed to give you easy access to all of the features and tools you need to manage your server. This includes full FTP file access, which allows you to easily upload and manage files on your server. You can also access your console and chat directly from the control panel, giving you complete control over your Minecraft world.

One of the best things about the interface on GG Servers is that it is highly customizable. You can change the appearance of your panel, choosing from a range of different themes and colors. You can also customize your files, console, installers, and tools, making it easy to create a panel that is tailored to your specific needs.

In addition to the highly customizable interface, GG Servers also offers a range of 1-click modpack and plugin installs. This makes it easy to add new features and functionality to your Minecraft server with just a few clicks.

Pricing

GG Servers offers a wide range of hosting plans to suit every need and budget. All of its plans come with a range of features, including unmetered SSD storage, anti-DDoS protection, and powerful processors.

Its pricing starts with the Stone plan, which offers 1024 MB of RAM, 12 player slots, and unmetered SSD storage, starting at $3.00/month. The Coal plan comes with all the features in the Stone plan, with the addition of 2048 MB of RAM, 24 player slots, and starts at $6.00/month.

The Iron plan offers 3072 MB of RAM, 36 player slots, and all the features in the Stone and Coal plans, starting at $9.00/month. The Gold plan comes with 4096 MB of RAM, 48 player slots, and all the features in the Stone, Coal, and Iron plans, starting at $12.00/month.

If you need even more power, the Lapis plan offers 5120 MB of RAM, 60 player slots, and all the features in the Stone, Coal, Iron, and Gold plans, starting at $15.00/month. The Redstone plan offers 6144 MB of RAM, 72 player slots, and starts at $18.00/month.

The Diamond plan comes with 8192 MB of RAM, 96 player slots, and starts at $24.00/month. The Emerald plan offers 12288 MB of RAM, 144 player slots, and starts at $36.00/month. If you need the ultimate in server power, the Amethyst plan offers 16384 MB of RAM, unlimited player slots, and starts at $48.00/month.

GG Servers also offers the Beacon plan, which comes with 32768 MB of RAM, unlimited player slots, and starts at $96.00/month. This plan is designed for those who need the highest levels of performance and reliability for their Minecraft servers.

Support

GG Servers provides 24/7 customer support to ensure that its users receive the necessary assistance whenever they need it. The company offers live chat, ticket, and email support for its customers to reach out and ask for help.

Additionally, GG Servers has a vast collection of over 200 articles in its database that cover a wide range of topics related to game server hosting, making it a valuable resource for users who need more information. For security purposes, GG Servers offers pin support to its users for verification.

Alternatives to GG Servers

Hostinger is a web hosting company that also offers game server hosting services. It provides servers for popular games such as Minecraft, Counter-Strike, and Team Fortress 2, with features like DDoS protection, automatic backups, and easy server management through a custom control panel. Another option for game server hosting is Apex Hosting, a company that focuses on Minecraft server hosting. Apex offers a range of plans to fit different needs and budgets, including modpacks and custom server setups. Apex Hosting also has a user-friendly control panel, 24/7 support, and a community forum for customers to share knowledge and resources.

GameServers.com is a veteran in the game server hosting industry, having provided services since 2004. It offers servers for over 200 games, including popular titles like Rust, ARK: Survival Evolved, and DayZ. GameServers.com provides features such as DDoS protection, custom control panels, and global server locations to cater to different player bases. If you're looking for a more niche game server hosting provider, Nitrous Networks might be a good fit. It specializes in hosting servers for games like Garry's Mod, Team Fortress 2, and Conan Exiles, with plans that include easy setup, automatic mod installation, and custom configuration options. Nitrous Networks also has a ticket-based support system and an extensive knowledge base for troubleshooting.

Shockbyte is a game server hosting provider that offers servers for Minecraft, Terraria, and Valheim. Its plans come with features like unlimited slots, DDoS protection, and a free subdomain. Shockbyte also has a user-friendly control panel, live chat support, and a 100% uptime guarantee to ensure that players have a smooth gaming experience.

Is GG Servers right for you?

Whether GG Servers is the right choice for you depends on your specific needs and preferences. One of the advantages of the service is that it provides powerful and secure game server hosting, with features such as DDoS protection and a variety of server locations. Additionally, GG Servers use powerful server hardware, which can improve the performance and stability of your server.

Another advantage of GG Servers is their good server availability, which ensures that your game server is accessible and online for your players. However, it is worth noting that its unlimited databases feature is only available in premium packages, which may be a disadvantage for users who require more databases.

Furthermore, its unlimited slots feature is only included in the unlimited plans, which may limit the scalability of your server if you choose a lower-tier plan. However, you should weigh the advantages and disadvantages of GG Servers against your specific requirements to determine whether they are the right game server hosting provider for you.