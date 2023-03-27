Sony Inzone H3 headset review - Strong sound, flawed design

The Sony Inzone H3 is simply excellent when it comes to sheer audio quality, with a range of EQs and spatial audio support adding depth to music and soundscapes. A crystal clear mic also makes it a fine choice for online multiplayer. What lets the headset down, though, is the overall build quality which is average at best. It’s at least a comfortable headset, and remains so for longer gaming sessions.

If you’re after an affordable, workhorse gaming headset then the Sony Inzone H3 is well worth considering. But you will have to do a bit of work to witness the headset at its best. That’s because the Inzone H3’s default sound profile is flat straight out of the box; its lows, mids and highs blending together for an unsatisfying output.

However, when paired with the brilliant Inzone Hub app or the PS5’s 3D audio, the Inzone H3 starts to come alive. The headset boasts fantastic spatial audio for its relatively low price. And the app’s EQ settings, like bass boost and music/video focus, add some much-needed punch for general music listening or immersion and awareness while gaming. Combine that with a crystal clear mic and the Sony Inzone H3 becomes a sound choice for online multiplayer with friends.

It’s a shame that Sony hasn’t sent its best in regards to overall build quality. The headset’s plastic shell feels cheaply made, and the cups dangle in sway in a rather flimsy fashion when not worn. On the flipside, the Inzone H3 does offer a high level of comfort thanks to its headband cushion and soft padding around the cups. Overall, then, the Inzone H3 is a flawed headset that nonetheless continues Sony’s penchant for seriously good sound quality under the right conditions.

Sony Inzone H3: price and availability

The Sony Inzone H3 wired headset can be bought right now for $99 / £89 (around AU$149) either directly from Sony’s website or at most big box retailers. However, the headset is getting close to being a year on the market, initially launching in June 2022. As a result, you may be able to find the Inzone H3 at decent discounts during big sales periods.

Sony Inzone H3: Design

Comfy fit

Decently long cable

Slightly cheap look and feel

You’d be forgiven for feeling a bit let down by the Sony Inzone H3 out of the box. The headset’s off-white plastic feels cheap, and the cups have a habit of swaying flimsily when not being worn. It creates the feel of a headset that requires a delicate touch to avoid wear, tear and breakages.

Thankfully, wearing the headset is a much better experience than its appearance lets on. The Inzone H3 is very comfortable to wear, owing to its cushioned headband and smooth nylon lined cups. The lightweight design also means you’ll barely feel its presence during immersive gaming sessions.

The package keeps things relatively simple. The wired headset can be connected to various devices via 3.5mm headphone jack or, preferably, can be connected to the included audio box for connection via USB. This has the added benefit of extending the cable, too.

The headset’s microphone is a mixed bag, in terms of design. Its build quality is solid, and flips up and down with ease. The mic is automatically muted when in the upright position; a nice touch that saves you from fiddling with settings on your device. Unfortunately, the mic isn’t detachable, making it tough to recommend for outdoor use if you just want to listen to music.

I would’ve liked to see some on-headset functionality with the Inzone H3, but you’re only getting a single volume slider here. Buttons for quick access to EQ selection and spatial audio toggle would’ve been great additions to the headset.

Sony Inzone H3: Performance

Fantastic spatial audio

Punchy EQs

Default sound profile falls flat

The Sony Inzone H3 can be used on a wide variety of devices, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. However, you’ll likely want to stick to PC and PS5 here, as the headset’s default sound profile is extremely flat. Lows, mids and highs all blend together rather unsatisfyingly without its more bespoke features enabled.

Thankfully, the Inzone Hub app on PC really allows the headset to shine thanks to spatial audio and EQ sliders that come with a variety of presets. Over on PS5, the Inzone H3 is aided greatly by the console’s proprietary 3D audio setting, lending spatial audio to the headset without needing the app.

Of particular note are the Music/Video and Bass Boost EQ presets. The former provides an overall richer sound. It’s excellent for listening to multi-layered, high production soundtracks. I took this EQ for a spin listening to some of my favorite records, including Bjork’s Debut and Silversun Pickups’ Carnavas – two albums featuring layered and unique soundscapes. The H3 was simply wonderful here, able to bring out the subtleties in each albums’ high quality track list.

The Bass Boost equalizer preset is superb at emphasizing lows, adding some much-needed punch to the Inzone H3’s output. Sonic Frontiers’ thumping drum and bass tracks really shine here, making blasting through those Cyber Space stages all the more enjoyable.

I’m pleased to report that the Inzone H3’s spatial audio settings work brilliantly, especially for gaming purposes. For atmospheric single player titles like Elden Ring and Returnal, the added layer of immersion the Inzone H3’s spatial audio is able to create is palpable.

Taking the action online, spatial audio does a great job in heightening the awareness of the player, isolating footfalls and bullet trajectory with pinpoint accuracy in games like PUBG: Battlegrounds. The Inzone H3’s mic shines in this environment, too, outputting your voice with a high level of clarity.

Should I buy the Sony Inzone H3?

Buy it if...

You’re after a workhorse gaming headset

The Sony Inzone H3’s comfort and excellent mic make it a top choice if you’re looking for a gaming headset for long term use.

You want strong and robust sound settings

If you’re on PC or PS5, you’ll benefit greatly from the Inzone H3’s superb spatial audio and immersive equalizer presets.

You have a mid-range budget

The headset is a solid choice if you’re buying at a mid-range price point.

Don't buy it if...

You want a wireless headset

You’ll want to look elsewhere if you’d prefer a wireless connection, as the Inzone H3 is strictly wired.

You’re after better build quality

The Inzone H3 does lack slightly in the build quality department, with cheap feeling plastic somewhat dampening the experience.