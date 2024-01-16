Sony Inzone H5 review - hits the mid-range sweet spot

The Sony Inzone H5 headset strikes an excellent balance of price, features, and performance. Offering exceptional audio quality, a crystal-clear mic, and high battery life, it’s one of the best mid-range choices for PS5.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The Sony Inzone H5 finds itself in the middle of the pack of the company’s gaming headset range. However, the set is less ‘middle of the road’ and much more ‘hits the sweet spot’ given its balance of performance, features, and pricing. In many ways, I found all my expectations to be greatly exceeded.

If you’re looking for one of the best PS5 headsets in that mid-range price bracket, then you should consider the H5, especially if you’re after something more feature-rich than the relatively bare-bones (albeit still very solid) Sony Inzone H3. Furthermore, the H5 offers a quality audio and party chat experience that easily holds its own in the face of the much pricier Sony Inzone H7 headset.

Standout aspects of the Sony Inzone H5 include its exceptional audio and pristine microphone quality. When paired with the headset’s equally excellent battery life, you’ve got a product that easily justifies its mid-range price tag. An incredibly high level of comfort is another string to its bow, too. With only a couple of minor gripes to contend with, I highly recommend the Sony Inzone H5 if you’re looking for a mid-range powerhouse for your PlayStation 5 console or PC.

The Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset comes in white or black and has a retail price of $149.99 / £139.99, firmly placing it in the mid-range bracket alongside similarly excellent PS5 sets like the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless. Readily available to buy from Sony’s official online store or retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Currys, it’s also significantly more affordable than the Sony Inzone H7 ($229 / £169).

Design and features

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony Inzone H5 shares the same sleek, curved, and white design aesthetic as the other members of the Inzone headset family while also maintaining the impressive build quality we’ve come to know from the range. The outer headband has a subtle textured feel and the ear cups are built with a sturdy plastic that’s resistant to wear and tear.

The plush ear pads and head cushion provide a superb level of comfort that makes the headset pleasant to use for longer periods. I did find the cushioning began to irritate my ears after around four to five hours of constant use. This was swiftly remedied with a quick 10-20 minute break, however.

The headset features an on-board microphone that unfortunately cannot be removed from the device. This makes it largely unsuitable for on-the-go or outdoor usage. That being said, the mic is built to the same high level of quality found all over the headset and has enough flexibility and sturdiness to rest in a position that suits you best.

Lastly, several onboard inputs set the H5 apart from the cheaper H3 model. Next to the power button on the right cup are two switches that affect game-to-chat audio balancing. On the rear of the left cup, you’ve got a volume dial as well as the USB-C and 3.5mm jack ports for wired use (both cables included along with the wireless dongle). I found all of these modules to be easily locatable while the headset was being worn, making quick adjustments during play incredibly easy to do.

Performance and battery life

(Image credit: Future)

Regardless of whether you primarily play on PS5 or PC (PS4 isn’t listed on the box, but the headset will work on Sony’s last-gen machine), the Sony Inzone H5 offers fantastic audio quality for both play and casual music listening. Better yet, its built-in 360 Spatial Sound support helps bring the best PS5 games’ audio design to the forefront by improving dynamic range. Not only does this help the best single-player games feel that much more immersive, but the headset’s ability to pick up on the volume and direction of even very subtle sounds makes it an excellent choice for online multiplayer games where spatial awareness can be key to success.

Dropping into matches of PUBG Battlegrounds, I felt I was able to make progress more effectively, especially in those opening few circles where listening out for distant noises is crucial in surviving while you loot and build your loadout. And in the realm of single-player, I was even more enraptured by the bustling streets of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name’s Sotenbori district.

The headset’s bass profile is especially impressive, providing punchy lows that don’t register as overly muddy or drown out other audio. This strength in bass was especially welcome when paired with Guilty Gear Strive’s thunderous metal soundtrack. It also helped to highlight particularly meaty explosions in games like Returnal and Doom Eternal.

Voice chat quality is also a particular high note. Jumping into a party chat with friends to play online multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7 and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, I was clearly heard by others, and I found my voice registered with an impressively high level of clarity. Overall, the Sony Inzone H5 is a fantastic choice for players who regularly play with friends online.

Another highlight of the Sony Inzone H5 is its brilliant battery life. You’ll get roughly 25-28 hours on a full charge. However, I did notice a relatively long charging time, taking approximately three to four hours to go from empty to full. As a result, it’ll pay to charge the headset overnight if you’re able to do so.

Rounding out the package is the Inzone Hub, which is the range’s dedicated PC customization app. Overall, this app is a fairly mixed bag, and its PC exclusivity means that PS5 players will have to rely on their console’s relatively limited audio settings to tinker with their sound. As far as I could tell, EQ settings on PC did not save to the headset for use on PS5. That’s a shame, as it’s a feature enjoyed by the RIG 600 Pro HS headset and its dedicated PC and mobile app.

The Inzone Hub has basic equalizer and dynamic range controls. There are a couple of preset EQs for bass boosting and general music listening, and users are also able to make their own custom profiles to better suit their preferences, which is welcome. However, aside from toggling spatial sound and automatic power-off, that’s really all you’re getting from the Inzone Hub.

Should I buy the Sony Inzone H5?

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the Sony Inzone H5 is extremely easy to recommend if you’re looking for a new PS5 headset and operating with a mid-range budget. While PS5 players may miss some of the extra customization afforded to PC players via the Inzone Hub app, the out-of-the-box experience still impresses with high-quality, immersion-enhancing audio and a terrific microphone that makes it ideal for online play and party chatter. It’s definitely one of the best wireless gaming headsets available in the mid-range price bracket.

Buy it if...

You’re after a no-fuss, plug-and-play Sony headset: The Sony Inzone range provides more functionality than the PS5 Pulse 3D headset, and the H5 works right out of the box with minimal fuss.

You regularly play online with friends: The Sony Inzone H5’s fantastic battery life, paired with exceptional audio quality and comfort make it a top choice for online play and longer gaming sessions.

Don't buy it if...

You’d prefer a more mobile-friendly headset: There’s no option to detach the Inzone H5’s microphone, which may turn you away if you’re looking for a pair with a more universal purpose.

How we reviewed the Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset

I tested the Sony Inzone H5 over a week and a half, primarily with PS5 games that boast rich audio design such as Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, and PUBG Battlegrounds. I also hooked it up to my PC with the USB dongle and found the rather basic Inzone Hub app to still offer some customization that helped titles like Final Fantasy 14 Online and Doom Eternal stand out even more when played via Steam.

In comparison to my usual, everyday headset - the RIG 600 Pro HS - I found audio and mic quality to be comparable in quality. However, the Sony Inzone H5 certainly wins when it comes to build quality and slightly edges out in the realm of comfort.

Looking for more PlayStation 5-focused hardware? Be sure to have a browse of our best PS5 controllers and best PS5 accessories pages for top recommendations.