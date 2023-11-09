RIG 600 Pro HS gaming headset review - exceptional sound at a mid-range price

After a wireless gaming headset below the $100 / £100 barrier? Consider buying the RIG 600 Pro HS if you’re a PS5 and/or PC player. With fantastic audio quality and a crystal clear microphone, it excels in an online multiplayer environment as well as for casual gaming and music listening.

The RIG 600 Pro HS is easily one of the most impressive headsets released this year. A wireless gaming headset for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, it boasts astounding audio quality and clear-as-crystal microphone input. This is especially fantastic given its sub-$100 / £100 price point.

Expect well-rounded and detailed audio with the RIG 600 Pro HS, and special mention has to go to its handling of the lower end, which sounds satisfyingly deep and punchy without muddying the overall audio profile. The headset also handles directional audio sublimely, making it a superb choice for online multiplayer gaming when partying up with friends.

There is a trade-off when it comes to the RIG 600 Pro HS’s build quality which, like other models in the series, does feel relatively cheap and somewhat flimsy when stacked up against brands like Razer and SteelSeries; it’s certainly not a pair we’d recommend taking out and about with you. This is salvaged by comfortable plush cups and solid battery life, however, which are conducive to long, comfortable gaming sessions. Overall, there’s very little debate to be had here; the RIG 600 Pro HS is one of the best PS5 headsets of 2023.

Price and availability

The RIG 600 Pro HS is available to buy right now for $99 / £89.99. US buyers can pick the headset up from Nacon’s official website, while UK shoppers will need to head to retailers like Argos.

If you’d prefer a headset for Xbox, Nacon has you covered. An Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One-compatible headset, the RIG 600 Pro HX, is available to buy at the exact same price as its PlayStation counterpart. Additionally, both are compatible with Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth, as well as PC and mobile devices.

Design and features

(Image credit: Future)

Before getting into what makes the RIG 600 Pro HS so good, we’ll open with one of its weaker aspects: build quality. Out of the box, you’d be forgiven for being alarmed that the ear cups are disconnected from the headband, instead hanging loose by a pair of short cords. You’ll need to click them into place yourself via one of three slots at the edges of the headband. It’s nice to have that option but it’s nonetheless a little frightening to see the cups swing loose out of the box if you’ve never owned a RIG headset prior.

Wearing the headset is a much better story; the plush cups provide a high level of comfort during use, complemented by the cranium-facing side of the headband that’s made from the same material. As a result, it's easy to keep the headset on for long stretches without it ever beginning to feel uncomfortable.

For on-board controls, you’ve got a blissfully simple setup, all situated on the back of the left cup. From bottom to top, there’s a USB-C port (for charging and wired listening), the power button, volume control wheel and a multi-function button that’s assigned to pause and play by default. A bit further up is the Bluetooth pairing button for when you’re not connecting via the 2.4Ghz wireless connection and the included USB-C dongle.

The left cup also houses the omnidirectional microphone, which you’ll need to flip out in order to use. There’s a slight contour on the cup indicating where the microphone is, but it is a little tricky to dislodge it while wearing the headset; you’ll have a much easier time taking the headset off first.

Performance and battery life

(Image credit: Future)

The RIG 600 Pro HS’s in-game performance is nothing short of fantastic. The 40mm drivers provide a soundstage that is incredibly broad and rich with detail. Loading up Gran Turismo 7’s online Sport mode, thunderous engines and tyre screeches are richly rendered. Directional audio also shines here, lending a heightened awareness of cars that approach from behind.

The RIG 600 Pro HS also allows for a horrifyingly scary experience in Alan Wake 2. The survival horror boasts phenomenal sound design, and the headset takes full advantage of it, especially with its in-built Dolby Atmos compatibility. The shifting shadows of the Taken and their guttural cries are given extra clarity here, never failing to make the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end.

Casual music listening is a highlight, too, and the headset really excels with songs backed by powerful vocals. Giving albums like Bjork’s Debut and Dance Gavin Dance’s Mothership a spin, vocals are rendered exceptionally clearly without drowning out the backing instruments.

Bass performance is also very strong, providing just the right amount of thump and adding depth to each track without muddying the overall sound. The headset’s default equalizer is perfectly balanced without requiring any fine-tuning, though this is an option afforded to you via the headset’s companion app (more on that later).

While the microphone is a little irksome in terms of its design, its performance is another matter. When playing with friends in party chat or attending meetings online, my voice came through at least as clear as my Blue Yeti mic, according to my colleagues. For online play, then, know that your party shouldn’t have trouble reading you loud and clear with the RIG 600 Pro HS’s mic.

In terms of battery life it’s even more good news. When connected wirelessly via 2.4GHz, you’ll get roughly 18 hours on a full charge, and on Bluetooth you’ll get around 24 hours. The headset charged surprisingly quickly as well, going from empty to full in just over an hour.

Software

Like other RIG headsets, the RIG 600 Pro HS has its own bespoke mobile app known as the Navigator. The app, available to download via the App Store or Google Play, allows you to adjust microphone gain and monitoring on the fly, as well as set custom equalizers and alter settings such as a power off timer after a period of inactivity.

Unfortunately, there’s no PC or console version of the app, so customization all has to be done on your phone with the headset connected via Bluetooth. Thankfully, the headset’s dual connectivity feature allows you to connect it via Bluetooth and 2.4GHz simultaneously. This means you can customize your audio profile on your phone and have that carry over to your gaming or music listening sessions.

Should I buy the RIG 600 Pro HS?

(Image credit: Future)

The RIG 600 Pro HS is extremely easy to recommend if you’re in the market for a new cord-free gaming headset without breaking the bank. While its build quality doesn’t inspire huge confidence, it seriously impresses in the terms of audio and mic quality. With that in mind, along with its solid amount of battery life, it can be considered one of the best wireless gaming headsets out there.

Buy it if...

You’re looking for top-notch sound quality: The RIG 600 Pro HS’s overall audio profile is astounding, especially at this price point.

You tend to wear headsets for hours on end: With solid battery life and comfortable ear cups, this is an easy headset to wear for long stretches.

Don't buy it if...

You’d prefer a sturdier gaming headset: The rather cheap build quality does pale in comparison to the more solidly built offerings from brands like Razer, Turtle Beach and SteelSeries.

How we tested the RIG 600 Pro HS

I tested the RIG 600 Pro HS over the course of about a week and a half, playing games across PS5 and PC including Alan Wake 2, Gran Turismo 7 and Lords of the Fallen putting the headset through its paces given the games’ excellent sound design. Between gaming sessions, I found myself using the headset for work meetings and casual music listening, both of which it excels at just as much as it does in gaming sessions.

