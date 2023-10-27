Black Friday gaming headset deals 2023 - early discounts and what to expect

Black Friday gaming headset deals will be back upon us once again soon, with the next annual sales event happening on November 24. However, we're already seeing some stellar savings for some of the best wireless gaming headsets and best wired gaming headsets long before the official start date.

Early Black Friday gaming deals have been quite strong so far, with the likes of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday video game deals already impressing. We're also witnessing this in regards to some of the best gaming headsets available at a range of budgets. If you shop right now, you'll be able to beat the rush of the sales event and still save a chunk of cash.

We invite you to read on and learn about all the best early Black Friday gaming headset deals, as well as pick up a bit of knowledge as to what to expect when the sales event properly lands late in November.

Black Friday gaming headset deals - wireless headsets

HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - HyperX's best mid-range headset is down to a fantastic sub-$100 discount right now. This PS5 and PC-focused headset packs support for spatial audio, and has a whopping 30 hours of battery life. Price check: HyperX - $99.99

Sony Inzone H9: was $299.99 now $244.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Sony's premium wireless gaming headset is currently down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Still pricey, but the relatively new headset doesn't receive discounts as steep as this too often. It's well worth looking at if you're in the market for top-shelf hardware. Price check: Dell - $299.99

Razer Nari Ultimate: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - This is a phenomenal saving for one of Razer's best wireless headsets. Usually bordering on that premium price threshold, you can grab one now for just $89.99, just remember to apply the extra coupon before checkout to receive the full discount. Price check: Walmart - $99.99

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Target

Save $30 - While it's a few years old, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 remains an excellent choice if you're after a headset in that mid-range price bracket. At less than $100, its excellent audio quality and voice chat settings will serve you well. Price check: Best Buy - $99.99

SteelSeries Arctis 1: was $99.99 now $67.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is starting to dip back down in price as we head towards Black Friday. It's a great choice if you're after a reliable and affordable wireless headset for Switch, PS5 and PC. Price check: SteelSeries - $99.99

Black Friday gaming headset deals - wired headsets

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $49.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - A fantastic budget headset from Razer. This blue colorway is the cheapest variant available at Amazon right now. It's multiplatform, though, meaning it'll work across all your gaming systems, PC and mobile devices.

HyperX Cloud 2: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The HyperX Cloud 2 may be getting on in years, but it's easily one of the most reliable wired gaming headsets around. With great sound quality and a superb mic, it's really one of the best at its price range. Price check: Best Buy - $79.99

Nacon RIG 500 PRO HS: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon is currently listing the reliable RIG 500 Pro HS as overstocked, meaning there's plenty to go around if you're after a solid budget gaming headset this Holiday season.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset: was $249.99 now $153 at Amazon

Save $96 - Just shy of a record low price for the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired headset, bundled with a USB amplifier dongle for enhanced audio while gaming. Price check: SteelSeries - $179.99

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: was $69.99 now $38.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - We love the gorgeous white finish on the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset. Despite not currently being down to its lowest ever price, this is still a superb discount for a reliable budget multiplatform headset. Price check: SteelSeries - $179.99

Black Friday gaming headset deals - gaming earbuds

HyperX Cloud Mix True Wireless Earbuds: was $149.99 now $70.99 at Amazon

Save $81 - Usually on the pricier side, the HyperX Cloud Mix buds are well worth checking out at such a steep discount. They're compatible with PS5, Switch, PC and mobile, and also feature spatial audio support. Price check: Best Buy - $84.99

ASUS ROG Cetra: was $99.99 now $80.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - Just a single buck shy of their lowest ever price, the Cetras offer active noise canceling, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 27 hours of battery life. Price check: B&H - $99.99

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $85.49 at Amazon

Save $35 - While not expressly designed with gaming in mind, the Sony WF-C700N are well worth it at their lowest ever Amazon price, and offer exceptional audio quality for music and gaming on mobile. Price check: B&H - $99.99

Turtle Beach Battle Buds: was $29.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

Save $5 - After a reliable pair of wired gaming earbuds? The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are wonderfully affordable, have compatibility with PS5, Switch and PC, and offer surprisingly clear voice chat for a set this cheap. Price check: Best Buy - $29.99

Black Friday gaming headset deals in the UK

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset: was £199 now £119 at Amazon

Save £80 - While not quite the lowest they've ever been at Amazon, the Sony Inzone H7 remains a superb gaming headset if you're looking for a richer sound than what the cheaper Pulse 3D headset offers. This may receive a larger discount come Black Friday itself, but this is nonetheless a fantastic saving already. Price check: Sony - £169

Xbox Wireless Headset: was £89.99 now £79.95 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Xbox Wireless Headset matches its previous Prime Big Deal Days price, which means it's not quite the lowest ever. But it is still a solid price if you're in need of a new Xbox headset right now ahead of the sales rush. Price check: Very - £89.99