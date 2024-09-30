Verizon’s experiencing a network outage – here’s everything we know so far

If you’re on Verizon in the United States and you’ve been encountering dropped calls or slower service, you’re not alone. Based on dozens of reports on Down Detector , and customers taking to social platforms like Threads and X, Verizon may be experiencing an outage.

Via Down Detector, it appears that the issues began around 9:35AM ET and have been spiking since, with customers posting that they are receiving no signal on the network. We’ve reached out to Verizon for comments on the outage and what’s happening with the network. We will update this story once we hear anything, but in the meantime, follow our live reporting ahead on the outage.

Most customers are noting that outbound and inbound calls are failing, and users are reporting network instability. Additionally, some folks with an iPhone are seeing the cellular service bars in the top right replaced by SOS, which generally appears if there is zero network connection.