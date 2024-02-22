AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are down – here's what we know about the US outages

A major cellphone outage has hit the US, with thousands of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers complaining about a lack of mobile signal and internet.

The issues appeared to start at around 3.30am ET, according to Downdetector, with AT&T seemingly the hardest hit. At the time of writing, over 35,000 AT&T customers have reported problems with the network, with that number on the rise. The main hotspots for issues are in Atlanta, Dallas and Houston.

The number of complaints for Verizon and T-Mobile are smaller, but still significant. For Verizon, the largest number of reports are coming from Chicago and New York, while for T-Mobile it's New York City, Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

So far, neither AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile have commented on the issues or what's causing them. But we've contacted the networks and will update this liveblog as soon as we hear back. In the meantime, you can follow all the latest news here as we untangle what is one of the biggest phone service outages of the year so far.