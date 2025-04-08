Hulu's back after being down for many – here's everything we know
If you couldn't stream or sign-in, you weren't alone
If you can’t get Hulu to load either a classic rewatch of Only Murders In The Building, another on-demand classic, or even Live TV, you’re not alone. Further, if you can’t even see into Hulu – like myself on an iPad and my colleagues on other devices – read on for the latest updates.
It appears that Hulu is in the midst of a pretty sizable outage with reports on Downdetector spiking to over 12,300 as of 10:03AM EST. I’m also beginning to see reports of frustrated users who simply want to stream on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Threads.
Interestingly enough, Disney+ appears to still be working just fine in the United States – well, more specifically in New York on an iPhone or iPad – and I can even still access Hulu content. Still, the fact that a device that’s already logged into Hulu can’t load content, and I can’t even sign into the platform on another device, spells problems.
Stick with us as we live blog this Hulu outage and see just how long one of the best streaming services around has problems for.
Considering this was a small outage, we have to hand it to the team at Hulu for quickly resolving it. Additionally, unlike some other recent outages, the @HuluSupport account was also responsive to frustrated users.
In case you're wondering, the restart and log back-in method did indeed work on my iPhone, so if you're still having issues using Hulu, that would be our recommendation.
Hulu says the 'login is resolved'
Now, via a post on X (formerly Twitter), @HuluSupport says that the issues have been resolved, writing:
"Thank you for your patience. The login issue from earlier has been resolved. If you’re still running into any trouble on your end, please restart and try again."
This means that if you're still encountering issues on the web, via a mobile app – iOS or Android –, a smart TV, or even a streaming box, restarting might be the road to streaming once again.
I'm still seeing the error on my iPhone, so I'm trying a restart right now.
Reports on DownDetector are starting to drop as well. As of 10:52 AM ET, they are sitting around 1,100.
Thank you for your patience. The login issue from earlier has been resolved. If you’re still running into any trouble on your end, please restart and try again.April 8, 2025
Even so, @HuluSupport is still responding to users, saying the streaming service's team is working on a fix for login issues and the platform's general instability right now.
Apologies, Diana! We've got all hands on deck working to resolve this. Getting you back to your shows is our top priority. Thanks for bearing with us!April 8, 2025
Well, this might be a quick one
It seems like Hulu might be making a fast recovery, which is a good thing! I am now able to sign back in on my iPad and access live TV and on-demand content from the streaming service.
My colleague Lance Ulanoff, who previously couldn't even enter an email address to log into Hulu, has at least gotten past that step.
On my iPhone, however, I am still receiving an "Error playing video" message with an "Error Code," the "Local Time of Error," and a "Unique Error ID."
Here's the official statement that @HuluSupport has posted to X (formerly Twitter):
Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team has identified the issue, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.April 8, 2025
This confirms an issue with logging in, but the TechRadar team, as well as other users who have posted on social media, are also having issues when already logged in or are being forced to log in after being signed out.
Hulu confirms there's an issue
While Hulu doesn't seem to have a status page, the streaming service confirms an issue and tells frustrated streamers its help is on the way. Via the @HuluSupport handle on X (formerly Twitter), it's confirmed there's an issue with a few users who have tweeted asking what's going on.
@HuluSupport writes to one user, "We hear you! Our developers are on the case and working to resolve this as we speak. We appreciate your patience!"
We hear you! Our developers are on the case and working to resolve this as we speak. We appreciate your patience!April 8, 2025
And in another, it offers more reassurance but stops sorts of saying what exactly is causing the issues. It seems that many users are reporting are reporting getting automatically logged out and unable to sign back-in or are seeing basic webpages with a 503 error.
We're sorry to hear you're also experiencing this! Our team is working to resolve this behavior ASAP. We really appreciate your patience while we work on a fix!April 8, 2025
A big Hulu outage
As of 10:40 AM ET, Down Detector has spiked to over 13,000 reported outages for Hulu, with comments spelling issues watching content – either on-demand or through Live TV – and I can't get it working on an iPhone or an iPad.
Stick with us as we see how long Hulu is having problems for!
