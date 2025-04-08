Hulu's back after being down for many – here's everything we know

If you can’t get Hulu to load either a classic rewatch of Only Murders In The Building, another on-demand classic, or even Live TV, you’re not alone. Further, if you can’t even see into Hulu – like myself on an iPad and my colleagues on other devices – read on for the latest updates.

It appears that Hulu is in the midst of a pretty sizable outage with reports on Downdetector spiking to over 12,300 as of 10:03AM EST. I’m also beginning to see reports of frustrated users who simply want to stream on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Threads.

Interestingly enough, Disney+ appears to still be working just fine in the United States – well, more specifically in New York on an iPhone or iPad – and I can even still access Hulu content. Still, the fact that a device that’s already logged into Hulu can’t load content, and I can’t even sign into the platform on another device, spells problems.

Stick with us as we live blog this Hulu outage and see just how long one of the best streaming services around has problems for.