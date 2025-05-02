Zelle is down – live updates on the ongoing outage hitting the platform to send money between friends

If you’re having issues sending money to your friends and family through your financial institution – maybe Chase, Bank of America, or TD Bank – you’re not alone. Zelle, which is the company and tech that powers these instant transfers between banks, is in the midst of an outage.

Much of Zelle's appeal versus Venmo or PayPal is that it’s instant, and no extra fees are associated with the speed. However, users have taken to Down Detector – a site that tracks outages – and social media platforms to voice issues with the platform.

Reported outages spiked to over 1,000 at 1PM ET, and right now, as of this live blog starting, are circulating around 720 reports. Stick with us as we track this outage as it rolls on.