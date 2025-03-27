How to enable XMP

Give your RAM some more speed

Knowing how to enable XMP can be a huge benefit to a PC gamer as it allows you to adjust your memory settings as well as take advantage of much faster memory speeds. If you find that your device has some issues multitasking or your loading times are a bit frustrating, then enabling XMP can help remedy this issue.

It’s worth noting that your BIOS will vary based on what brand your motherboard is so may not look like our BIOS below. However, all BIOS layouts are similar enough so you should be able to find your way around or take advantage of the search feature to find the XMP settings.

It also might be worth getting ahold of your motherboard’s manual if you’re unsure of how to boot into your BIOS or still are unable to figure out how to enable XMP. If it doesn’t have any mention then your device may not be compatible.

Tools and requirements

  • PC or laptop you want to enable XMP on

Steps for how to enable XMP

  • Restart your PC or laptop and boot into the BIOS
  • Navigate to the Advanced settings option and then the Memory section
  • Enable XMP and adjust any other settings as required
  • Exit your BIOS and be sure to save your changes or they may not apply

Step by step guide on how to enable XMP

1. Restart your PC or laptop and boot into the BIOS

(Image: © Future)

Restart your PC or laptop and boot into the BIOS by repeatedly pressing the activation key on your keyboard as it is switching on. The key will be based on your motherboard manufacturer but common options include F1, F12 or Del.

2. Go to the Advanced settings

(Image: © Future)

Once in your BIOS, select the Advanced option to see more settings. You can also press F7 to do this.

3. Enable XMP

(Image: © Future)

Some BIOS layouts may show you the XMP profile setting front and center. Others may require you to navigate to your Memory settings and you can then find it there. Turn on XMP by selecting a profile.

4. Search for XMP options if you can't find them

(Image: © Future)

If you’re still unable to find the XMP setting then you can also try searching for it. The search bar is usually in the top right of the screen, but this will depend on the manufacturer of your motherboard.

5. Enable the profile

(Image: © Future)

After searching for the XMP setting, it should appear. You can then click it and activate it. If it still doesn’t appear then your device may not be XMP compatible.

6. Exit and save

(Image: © Future)

Exit your BIOS and be sure to save the settings so they apply. Your PC will then restart.

Final thoughts on posting on gifting a game via Steam

Knowing how to enable XMP can provide you with a major boost when gaming on your PC.

XMP allows for much faster memory, meaning you’ll have a better time multitasking such as having Discord and a game open at the same time. You also might benefit from faster loading times in game so you don’t have to sit forever in loading screens.

