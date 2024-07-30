Get 32GB of Corsair gaming RAM for less than $60 – its lowest price ever

Finding quality RAM kits at an affordable price can be difficult, but Corsair offers some of the best DDR5 RAM kits on the market, and this deal brings its slightly older but no less great DDR4 RAM down to its cheapest price ever for those needing an upgrade, but who aren't quite ready or able to go with DDR5.

The Corsair Vengeance kit is currently on sale for $59.90 on Amazon, down from $79.99. That's 25% off the list price for 32GB of memory, which is perfect for those needing a hefty RAM upgrade.

We reviewed the DDR5 variant of the Corsair Vengeance (the one on sale is DDR4), and we gave it 4.5 out of five stars, citing its fantastic performance, good compatibility, and great pricing – and that pricing is now even better.

Today's Corsair Vengeance RAM deal

Corsair Vengeance: was $79.99 now $59.90 at Amazon This RAM comes with 32GB DDR4 memory, runs at an excellent 3200MHz, and is compatible with eight-generation PCs or later, as well as with models like the Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 4000 Series notebooks and up.

The Corsair Vengence is excellent budget RAM for those needing tons of space for their gaming laptops, as 32GB is a huge amount of memory that will smoothly run any game at the highest settings with all effects enabled.

However, there are some drawbacks to this memory. The biggest one is that it's DDR4 RAM and not DDR5, meaning that it's not ideal for the latest best laptops and best gaming laptops. Another downside is that the kit is split into a pair of 16GB modules, which means memory will run in dual-channel mode to maximize bandwidth, so you'll need to ensure that your machine has two SODIMM sockets to use this RAM.

