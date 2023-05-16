Corsair Vengence DDR5: Great performance on a budget

The Corsair Vengence DDR5 RAM is the perfect balance between performance and price, though it comes at the cost of aesthetics. On balance though, this is the best RAM kit you can buy if you're looking for a reasonably priced build capable of current-gen performance.

Corsair Vengence DDR5: Two-minute review

While the Corsair Vengence DDR5 RAM kits might not look like much, they pack a powerful punch at an outstanding price that can't be ignored, especially for those looking for cheaper components for a budget-to-midrange LGA 1700 build.

It can almost go toe-to-toe with some of the best RAM out there, like the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5, while cost-conscious features like low-priced kits, single-stick options, and newer, non-binary RAM modules like 24GB and 48GB make this a perfect workhorse DDR5 RAM no matter what build you've got planned.

In terms of design, the Vengence DDR5 module cuts a fairly low profile inside the case. Without any RGB lighting to draw attention, the lower height of the module compared to other brands or models makes it easy to miss, but it does come with a aluminum housing to protect the actual memory components inside, something more budget-oriented RAM kits leave exposed.

A Note on Testing Some motherboards aren't compatible with some modules under dual-channel configurations, while others will limit the speed of the DDR5 RAM when run in pairs, so needless to say it's hard to give quantifiable data to demonstrate the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5's performance in a way that makes it comparable across different systems. For this reason, we only benchmark a single DDR5 module to get comparable performance figures. This does mean that adding a second module will offer substantially better performance in real-world usage. We also only compare modules to other modules running at the same speed and memory profile (XMP/EXPO).

In terms of performance, the Corsair Vengence DDR5 has some seriously competitive numbers against other DDR5 RAM which is significantly more expensive. Starting at $54.99 / £54.99 (about AU$85) for a single 16GB module, this is arguably the best DDR5 RAM on the market by value.

Now you could pay a bit more and get Vengence RGB DDR modules as well, but those only come in kits of two or four, so you can't get a single module. So if cost savings is your biggest consideration, then the Vengence DDR5 non-RGB kits are the way to go.

It's also worth pointing out again that you can get the new non-binary RAM module kits (modules of 24GB and 48GB) in the Vengence DDR5 kits as well, something that can't be said of the Dominator Platinum, or the Kingston Fury Beast lines. If you want a non-traditional setup with oodles of memory (up to 192GB with four 48GB DDR5 modules!), then the Corsair Vengence DDR5 is very hard to beat, whether it's performance, price, or capacity options. Who needs RGB anyway?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Corsair Vengence Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB Kingston Fury Beast PassMark Memory Test 3,149 3,119 3,084 AIDA64 Read (MB/s) 42,241 42,752 43,052 AIDA64 Write (MB/s) 37,223 37,035 36,955 AIDA64 Copy (MB/s) 39,841 39,719 39,721 PassMark Latency (ns) 43 43 44 AIDA64 Latency (ns) 78.7 80.1 81.7 Row 6 - Cell 1 Max VDDQ Voltage 1.245V 1.245V 1.245V Max Total Power 3.625W 3.375W 4.375W

Corsair Vengence DDR5: Price & availability

How much does it cost? Starting at $54.99 / £54.99 (about AU$85) for single 16GB DDR5 modules, $109.99 / £104.99 / about AU$165 as reviewed.

Starting at $54.99 / £54.99 (about AU$85) for single 16GB DDR5 modules, $109.99 / £104.99 / about AU$165 as reviewed. When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The MSRP for the Corsair Vengence DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) kit I'm testing is $109.99 / £104.99 / about AU$165, though you can get single modules of 16GB starting at just $54.99 / £54.99 (about AU$85).

Meanwhile, more expensive kits like the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 or the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5, both of which are 36% and 45% more expensive, respectively, perform on par or only slightly better than the Vengence kit, and in the case of the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 kit we tested, you don't even get any RGB to go with it, so it's not nearly as good a value as the Vengence kits.

Corsair Vengence DDR5: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starting price (US/UK/AU) $54.99 / £54.99 (about AU$85) for single 16GB Module Speed (dual-channel) 4,400MHz to 7,200MHz Module size 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, 48GB Intel XMP | AMD EXPO Intel XMP, AMD EXPO

Should you buy Corsair Vengence DDR5 RAM?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Arguably the best DDR5 RAM on the market by value, offering plenty of options for any budget. 5 / 5 Design Not the most flashy RAM kits to hit the scene, that's for sure. 3 / 5 Performance Holds its own against the best RAM out there while drawing fairly little power. 5 / 5 Average rating If you're looking for the best RAM on a budget, you can't go wrong with the Corsair Vengence DDR5. 4.3 / 5

Buy it if...

You're on a tighter budget

With single stick options and a low-priced 32GB kit to start, this is one of the best RAM kits you can get on a budget.

You want fantastic performance

Compared to the competition, the Vengence DDR5 holds its own very well, if not outperforming more expensive RAM.

You want a single module or non-binary configuration

This is one of the few DDR5 modules you can get right now that offer non-binary 24GB/48GB modules, and you can also pick up a single 16GB stick if you need one.

Don't buy it if...

You want to show it off

If you're looking to do a flashy build, this RAM is going to disappear amid all the RGB your other components might be running.

You want a super-budget RAM option

While cheap, you can't get less than 16GB and the performance and design make it somewhat more expensive than the best cheap RAM out there.

How I tested Corsair Vengence DDR5 RAM

I spent about two weeks testing a Corsair Vengence DDR5 32GB kit

In addition to general computing, gaming and creative use, I used professional third-party benchmark tools as well

In addition to general testing, I measured performance with PassMark and AIDA64, specifically

I used the Corsair Vengence DDR5 kit as my main gaming and content creation RAM for several days in my home PC.

In addition to gaming, I edited photos, videos, and other illustrations in Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, and Illustrator. I also tested the RAM out using Lumion 12.5 to test its creative chops on CAD-like software.

In addition to years of computer science education and training, I have been a hardware reviewer for a number of years now, so I know how memory is supposed to perform at this level.

First reviewed May 2023