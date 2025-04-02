The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been revealed offering a bunch of improvements over its predecessor

News
By published

And finally, a 3.5mm audio jack

an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller being held
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is official
  • It has three new buttons, including the 'C' button and the new GL and GR buttons
  • And there's finally a 3.5mm headphone jack

As part of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, we also got a new Pro Controller to go with the hybrid console.

You’ll need to squint a bit at the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to immediately spot any differences from the current Switch Pro Controller, other than the shoulder and triggers being rendered in a light grey rather than black.

But let your gaze linger on the controller and you’ll spy the new C button that triggers the Game Chat features; this is the first baked-in chat function Nintendo has brought to its console.

And there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, which seems like a small thing but wasn’t a feature on the previous Pro Controller, despite Xbox and PlayStation controllers having such a jack for years.

Thanks to the technical wizardry of wireless audio passthrough, this means you’ll be able to play the Switch 2 in docked mode and get sound to your headphones when they are plugged into the Switch 2 Pro Controller. Hardly revolutionary, but a welcome addition.

an image of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the Switch 2 Pro Controller

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Another new feature is the new GL and GR buttons that sit on the back of the grip handles.

“Players can assign any button inputs they want to these two new buttons. What's more, the assigned button inputs are saved for each game as well as each player. So you can easily customize them by assigning button inputs that you frequently use to them, or buttons that are hard to reach at the same time,” explained Kouichi Kawamoto, a producer at Nintendo's entertainment, planning and development department. “For example, if you assign the Capture Button to the GL Button, you can use it to take screenshots without taking your thumb off the L Stick.”

an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller's new rear buttons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outside of these new… features, you won’t find much else that’s fresh, as the Switch 2 Pro still comes with Bluetooth connectivity, HD rumble, NFC support for use with amiibo models and cards, and the Switch 2 Pro Controller also has gyroscopic aiming for games that support it.

I rather liked the original Switch Pro Controller, though I do wish it had analog triggers to modulate inputs, and that’s not the case with this new controller. Priced at $79.99 / £74.99 (Australian pricing is TBC but would likely be around AU$125), the Switch 2 Pro Controller is a little pricier than its predecessors, but that’s unfortunately the overall theme of the Switch 2 and console gaming in general.

While I don’t think the Switch 2 Pro Controller will be an essential purchase, I do feel it’ll be the controller to get if you plan on playing the Switch 2 docked a lot.

Want more Switch 2 news and views? Then head on over to our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog for a blow-by-blow account of what was announced at the latest Direct.

You might also like

Roland Moore-Colyer
Managing Editor, Mobile Computing

Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about consoles pc
A Nintendo Switch 2 console on a Zelda background

Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that you'll be able to pick up and play on June 5
A close up of the Nintendo Switch 2 button

We finally know about the C button on the Nintendo Switch 2 – here’s what it does

John Krasinski with a flashlight in a dark space in Apple TV+&#039;s Fountain of Youth

Apple TV+ has discovered the Fountain of Youth and you can jump in this May when the movie starts streaming
See more latest
Most Popular
John Krasinski with a flashlight in a dark space in Apple TV+&#039;s Fountain of Youth
Apple TV+ has discovered the Fountain of Youth and you can jump in this May when the movie starts streaming
a photo of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Bad news, foldable fans – the rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone could be harder to get hold of than we first thought
Nintendo Switch 2 – everything we learned
Everything we learned from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including the new Mario Kart, pricing for the console, and some fancy new features
Nintendo Switch 2 Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sees Zelda take the lead, plus upgraded Switch 2 Editions bring Hyrule GPS and new memories to the best Switch Zelda games
Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 on table below TV
Sony launches two new budget soundbars – one with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and one with big surround-sound for cheap
Kirby Air Riders
Kirby Air Riders announced at the Switch 2 Direct as Nintendo throws in another racing game to the mix
ransomware avast
When it comes to security, public Wi-Fi could be a risky choice for commuters worldwide
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
Google warns North Korean spies are gaining positions in Western firms
Image of new QD-OLED monitor
Say goodbye to disruptive OLED Care prompts on monitors - MSI will extend OLED Care 2.0 function to 24 hours
Sony Bravia 8 II and other new TVs on podium with red curtain in back
Sony’s new TV lineup for 2025 doubles down on QD-OLED