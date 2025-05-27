Apple hikes some iCloud and Apple One subscription prices in several countries - could more be on the way?

Apple raises iCloud+ costs in Brazil, Chile, and Peru

Some Apple One subscriptions also see rise

iCloud price rises have been common across the world recently

Some iCloud customers are facing higher prices after Apple upped the cost of plans in several nations.

A recently updated support document showed the cloud storage platform will soon cost more for users in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, with some tiers becoming up to 34% more expensive.

The move will affect iCloud+ customers in the nations, who will now all face higher costs across all available tiers, according to reports from 9to5Mac and MacRumors.

iCloud+ price rises

In Brazil, the move will see prices rise to the following; 50GB - R$ 5.90 (was 4.90), 200GB - R$ 19.90 (was 14.90), 2TB - R$ 66.90 (was 49.90), 6TB R$ 199.90 (was 149.90), and 12TB - R$ 399.90 (was 299.90).

In Chile, it will be as follows; 50GB - $990 (was $790), 200GB - $3,290 (was $2,490), 2TB - $10,990 (was $8,490), 6TB - $32,990 (was $29.990), and 12TB - $64,990 (was $59,990).

And in Peru, the prices will change as follows; 50GB - S/. 3.90 (was 2.90), 200GB - S/. 12.90 (was 9.90), 2TB - S/. 42.90 (34.90), 6TB - S/. 129.90 (was 99.90), and 12TB - S/. 259.90 (was 199.90).

9to5Mac also noted some Apple One plans are also seeing a price rise, as the Family plan increases to R$59,90, and the Premium plan goes up to R$99,90 per month - although the basic plan cost remains the same.

Apple has raised prices for some or all iCloud+ storage plans in at least 10 other countries in recent months, with Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Türkiye, Pakistan, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, and the Philippines all affected.

The likes of the US, Canada, and the UK have avoided iCloud+ price increases so far, but the increasing number of price hikes could mean they may be next.

The recent global economic turmoil has led some countries to be hit harder than others, with 9to5Mac noting the Brazilian Real has seen a 15-20% devaluation against the US dollar over the last few years.

TechRadar Pro has contacted Apple for comment.