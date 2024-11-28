Nintendo Switch Online continues to grow its collection with the addition of three new Sega Genesis games

Three more Sega Genesis games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online

ToeJam & Earl: Panic on Funkotron, VectorMan, and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs are now available

The three titles now bring the total number of Genesis games to 47

Nintendo has added three more classic Sega Genesis games to its Switch Online subscription service.

As part of the latest November 2024 update, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass members can now enjoy even more classic titles for the Sega Genesis collection, bringing the total number to 47.

First up, we have ToeJam & Earl: Panic on Funkotron, which was released in 1993 and is the sequel to 1991's ToeJam & Earl.

The 2D platformer was well-received back in the 90s and finds ToeJam and Earl, two aliens, on a new adventure after escaping where they originally crash-landed.

Vectorman is another 2D side-scrolling platformer and was developed and released by BlueSky Software in 1995 for the Sega Genesis. The game later received a re-release on the Wii, Steam, as well as part of the Sega Forever line of mobile releases.

SEGA Genesis – November 2024 Game Update – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - YouTube Watch On

Finally, there's Mercs, also known as Wolf of the Battlefield II and originally released as Senjō no Ōkami II in Japan in 1990 for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

The Capcom game is a sequel to the 1985 arcade game Commando and features two different game modes, including Arcade Mode and Original Mode.

To play these latest titles, Nintendo Switch users must be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + the Expansion Pack, which costs $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 for a 12-month pass.